Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

ANALYSIS: When will the French fuel shortages end?

The French government has announced that it will use its emergency powers on striking refinery workers - so when will the blockades end and will there still be shortages during the autumn school holidays?

Published: 11 October 2022 15:13 CEST
ANALYSIS: When will the French fuel shortages end?
A banner reading "On strike" is seen at the entrance of Total Energies refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France. Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

This week a strike by workers at the French energy giants Total and Esso entered its third week, and workers involved in the pay dispute have also staged blockades at refineries around the country.

This has lead to filling stations around the country running out of petrol (gasoline) and diesel.

MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

With the autumn school holidays – a peak season for French tourism – approaching, we look at what happens next.

What is the dispute?

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union, which is demanding a pay increase for employees in order to cope with the rising cost of living, pointing out that Total and Esso has made huge windfall profits following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour unions representing a majority of Esso’s overall staff agreed to a salary deal with management on Monday, but the CGT and FO unions, the largest at most refineries, voted to persue the blockage. By Tuesday, no deal had been reached with Total bosses.

Pay disputes are usually one of the easier disputes to settle, since it simply requires a promise from a single company. It is strikes against proposed government plans – such as pension reform – or action against a more general problem – like the cost of living – that tend to last for weeks or even months. 

Many sectors in France have already won pay increases to deal with inflation – the government’s 2023 budget includes pay rises for public sector workers while air traffic control staff won themselves a pay increase after staging two strike days in September. 

What is the government doing?

Usually the French government doesn’t get directly involved in a strike if it is a simple pay dispute between workers and their bosses, but it can and will take action if national security or infrastructure is threatened, and the national network of fuel stations is counted as part of the country’s infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government would use the rarely-used emergency power known as “réquisition” on the striking workers at Esso. 

Borne said: “Social dialogue means moving forward, as soon as agreement has been reached. The management’s announcements are significant. Therefore, I have asked the local authorities to engage, as permitted by law, the procedure for requisitioning staff essential to the operation of the depots of this company.”

The réquisition power allows local Préfets to compel workers to return to work, on pain of a €10,000 fine or six months in prison. The rarely-used power can be invoked only when the country’s national security or stability is threatened by strike action which undermines the infrastructure – in this case the fuel network. 

The réquisition currently only affects Esso workers, but it could be extended to Total employees too if agreement cannot be reached.

So what does that mean?

Blockades are likely to continue at least in the short term at Total, but opening up Esso refineries will allow more fuel to be delivered to filling stations around France.

However, it is likely to take some time before the situation is completely back to normal.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran on Tuesday told RTL radio that it would take “several days” for all the filling stations to be replenished, with hopefully everything returning to normal “within two weeks”.

What about the school holidays?

School holidays in France begin on Saturday, October 22nd and last for two weeks. It’s common for French parents to take time off work during this period and take a trip, while British families often visit France at this time. Holidays in most parts of the UK also take place in the final week of October.

Véran on Tuesday said that things should be back to normal “within two weeks” – ie by the start of the school holidays. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING IN FRANCE

Motorists in France warned over Crit’Air car sticker scam

If you're driving in France and plan to go through a city, a Crit'Air sticker is essential - but beware of a new phone scam tricking drivers into buying fake stickers.

Published: 11 October 2022 11:35 CEST
Motorists in France warned over Crit'Air car sticker scam

People have received emails and text messages reminding them to buy a sticker with the official sounding phrase: “Our agents have noticed that you do not have the regulatory sticker.”

When they click on the link in the message, they are then taken to a fake website that asks for their registration number and credit card information. 

Many consumers have been tricked, as low-emissions zones that require Crit’Air stickers have recently expanded across France, so more trips require the sticker.

The Crit’Air system was introduced in 2017 and assigns a number to each vehicle based on how much they pollute. It is aimed at reducing emissions in towns and cities, especially those prone to spikes in air-pollution such as Paris. 

READ MORE: Driving in France: How France’s Crit’Air vehicle sticker system is taking over the country

However the only place to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and the Ministry does not send email or SMS reminders. 

The head of the National Association for Consumers in France, François Carlier, gave some advice for consumers on RTL on Monday.

Carlier said that “Overall, all commercial solicitations asking for personal data via email should not be followed.” He added that consumers should not give any personal information and certainly not bank details when prompted by an e-mail or SMS. 

“The professionals – telecom operators, energy providers, etc, do not ask for anything [in this way]. Instead, they ask you to approach customer service.”

“The only people who ask for banking information by email are scammers, and we must avoid answering them.” 

READ MORE: MAP: Which French cities have vehicle bans or restrictions?

The official website for Crit’Air has begun showing prevention messages so that consumers can be aware of the scam. The government platform reminds users that: “The official website Crit’Air of the Ministry does not send SMS messages to users to buy stickers.”

The only location to buy the stickers is on the official government website, and that the government body does not use intermediaries to sell the stickers.

The scam follows many others that use the name of genuine institutions in order to trick people into giving out their details – some of the most common include messages telling people to renew their carte vitale health card, offering them training via the CFP workplace training scheme or telling them they owe taxes on a parcel or letter. 

SHOW COMMENTS