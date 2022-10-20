Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

French fuel shortages ease as refinery workers call off some strikes

After three weeks of blockades, strikes at sites owned by French oil giant TotalEnergies are starting to ease, with blockades remaining at only two of the country's refineries - although uncertainty remains over fuel supply as the country heads into the autumn holiday break.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:52 CEST
Only two refineries remain on strike. Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

In recent weeks several of France’s seven refineries and one fuel depot were out of action as striking members of the hard-left CGT union staged blockades, rejecting a pay offer from the hydrocarbon industry leader that other unions accepted.

The blockades have prevented fuel trucks getting out of the depots, leading to filling stations across France running dry and drivers unable to fill up their cars.

But on Wednesday the CGT said the strike at the Donges refinery in the west of the country was suspended, as well as at two other oil sites in France, one in the north and one in the south.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the situation “continues to improve markedly”.

The blockades will continue at the Normandy and the Rhone sites.

Strike action at two Esso-ExxonMobil refineries ended last week, after a pay deal between management and moderate unions which represent a majority of workers.

“We hope that management will heed the demands of the strikers in order to bring this conflict to an end,” Benjamin Tange of the CGT union told AFP.

The CGT had announced on Wednesday morning that it had proposed a “protocol for ending the conflict” to the management of TotalEnergies.

According to the union, the proposal was rejected by management, a statement not confirmed by the company when questioned by AFP.

The union proposal called for “negotiations on employment and investment” as well as guarantees that those who went out on strike would not be punished.

The CGT – which launched the industrial action three weeks ago – has been pushing for a 10-percent pay rise for staff at TotalEnergies, retroactive to the start of this year.

It says the French group can more than afford it, citing TotalEnergies’ net profit of $5.7 billion in the April-June period as energy prices soared with the war in Ukraine, and its payout of billions of euros in dividends to shareholders.

But the strike action has forced many filling stations to close and had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.

Faced with the fuel shortages, many people have started to cancel holidays ahead of the upcoming school break, which has been impacting on an anticipated boost for the country’s tourism sector.

Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said the government is “doing everything so that people can go on a peaceful vacation”.

Some 20 percent of service stations were still short of petrol or diesel on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

To try and ease the shortage, the government has used requisitioning powers to force some strikers back to open fuel depots — a move that has infuriated unions but been upheld in the courts.

For members

DRIVING IN FRANCE

What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

If you're planning a trip in France by car this autumn, there are some things to be aware of - from blockades to fuel shortages, plus toll charges, traffic warning days and pollution rules.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:38 CEST
What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

Autumn is a popular time for taking a trip in France – it’s usually quieter than the summer but temperatures are still mild and much of the countryside looks particularly stunning.

READ ALSO 11 ways to make the most of autumn in France

But if you’re planning a road trip this year, there are some things you need to know.

Fuel shortages

An ongoing strike and blockades at oil refineries has lead to shortages of fuel at many French filling stations, with drivers unable to fill up their cars.

Mindful of the upcoming school holidays (which begin in France on October 22nd) the French government has used a controversial power known as requisition to force striking employees back to work. This has lead to a gradual improvement at filling stations, but many are still experiencing shortages and it’s likely that it will be at least a week before things return to normal.

You can read the latest on the expected timeline HERE.

The shortages are particularly affecting the north of France and the greater Paris region, while south west France is seeing few problems – check out the map HERE for details in your area. 

MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

Hotel deals

A side effect of the fuel shortages is that many French families have cancelled planned November trips away, with one hoteliers organisation lamenting up to 60 percent of cancellations.

This means that if you’re in the market for a last-minute trip, there are some bargains to be had on accommodation.

Traffic

The autumn holidays aren’t as big as deal as les grandes vacances in the summer, but there are still some days when traffic is likely to be heavy.

French schools begin their two-week break on Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd (depending on whether they have Saturday classes) and the French traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts that traffic in the Paris region will be heavy on that Friday evening.

The following weekend – Friday, October 28th and Saturday October 29th – is also predicted to be busy on the roads, especially in the Paris region and in northern France, including Brittany and Normandy. The reason for this is that in addition to the school holidays Tuesday, November 1st is a public holiday in France, so many people will be seizing the chance for a long weekend away.

Strikes

Remember we mentioned that controversial strike-breaking power? Well, unions are not happy about this and are threatening more action after Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike. This is more likely to affect public transport than drivers, but there is the possibility of rolling roadblocks in some areas if hauliers get involved.

There are currently no confirmed strike dates for November, but you can keep up with the latest announcesments in our strike section HERE.

Toll charges

If you’ve driven on a French autoroute before, you will know that toll charges apply, and in some areas these have increased.

Different French autoroutes set their own charges, so the exact fee varies depending on where you are travelling, but for a long trip involving several motorways, expect to spend around €60.

If you’re driving a right-hand drive car, you might find it easier to get one of the pre-pay télépéage systems that allow you to pass right through toll booths.

READ ALSO What is télépéage and how does it work?

Crit’Air 

Likewise you may already be aware of the Crit’Air stickers, but this year the scheme has expanded to more towns and cities.

The Crit’Air sticker is required for all vehicles driving into any of these towns or cities – it gives your vehicle a ranking based on its emissions, and if you are driving an older, more polluting vehicle you may find yourself banned from certain areas or restricted in the times you can enter a town or city.

The Crit’Air sticker is purchased online but must be sent by post to your home, so you need to buy it in advance.

Full details on how to order it HERE

Breakdown fees

Hopefully you will never need a French breakdown service, but if you do it’s going to be more expensive as the government has increased fees that motorway breakdown services can charge.

You can find full details HERE on who to call and what to say if your vehicle breaks down.

New laws 

On October 1st, France brought in several new highway laws, including extra rules for bicycles, some changes to signage and rules for charging if you drive an electric car. Full details HERE.

