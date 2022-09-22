For members
ENERGY
Five things to know if you want to install solar panels on your French home
Perhaps you are looking to avoid rising energy prices or maybe you are interested in going green. Here are five things you need to know about installing solar panels in France.
Published: 22 September 2022 16:04 CEST
This photo taken on 26 septembre 2018 shows solar panels on the roof of a house in Montmelian, Savoie. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP)
ENERGY
‘Ecowatt’: How you should use France’s new energy forecasting website?
The French government has encouraged people to use the website 'Ecowatt' to keep track of energy use this winter, in an attempt to stave off shortages and possible power cuts. But how does it work and how can I sign-up?
Published: 22 September 2022 09:56 CEST
Member comments