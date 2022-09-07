Read news from:
‘Serious malfunctions’ at French research unit headed by Didier Raoult

A criminal investigation is set to begin into the Marseille research unit headed by controversial scientist Didier Raoult, after a report found "serious malfunctions".

Published: 7 September 2022 11:55 CEST
Didier Raoult. (Photo: Christophe Simon / AFP)

The findings of the joint investigation into the IHU at Marseille by the Inspection générale des affaires sociales (IGAS) and the  l’Inspection générale de l’éducation, du sport et de la recherche (IGESR) prompted Health Minister François Braun and Research Minister Sylvie Retailleau to refer the unit to the city’s public prosecutor, urging it to investigate “serious malfunctions” at the institution.

Raoult was head of the unit from its foundation in 2011 until his retirement this summer.

The controversial microbiologist gained significant worldwide attention during the Covid-19 pandemic for his vociferous promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, despite a lack of evidence on its effectiveness.

He was succeeded as director by Pierre-Edouard Fournier.

The ministers said that a number of issues highlighted in the latest report are “likely to constitute offences or serious breaches of health or research regulations”.

Fournier, and the institute’s seven founding members – including the University of Aix-Marseille, Assistance Publique-Hospitals de Marseille, the Research Institute for Development or the army health service – will now be summoned by their supervisory bodies to “implement a proactive action plan as soon as possible” which “will condition the continuation of the activity of the IHU-MI and its funding by the State”, according to the joint communiqué of the ministers.

The IHU was already under judicial investigation for “forgery in writing”, “use of forgery in writing”, and “interventional research involving a human person not justified by his usual care without obtaining the opinion of the committee for the protection of persons and the authorisation of the Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM),” the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

In an earlier report, the ANSM had noted “serious breaches of the regulations for research involving humans”, during some clinical trials.

François Crémieux, the director of Marseille public hospitals, told local newspaper La Provence on Tuesday that the establishment “shares the observation of managerial excesses of certain hospital-university managers occupying key functions within the infectious diseases division”.

“The legitimacy of the IHU has been affected. It has lost its scientific credibility. It must now be regained. 800 highly skilled professionals work there every day,” he added.

Raoult bit back at the report in a tweet, saying: “I regret that the IGAS/IGAENR mission does not take into account the detailed legal and scientific response that I have provided”.

Separately, Raoult will be in court on Friday as his defamation case against Karine Lacombe, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Sorbonne University Faculty of Medicine, comes before judges.

French doctors reveal the ‘psychological harm’ to monkeypox patients

The monkeypox virus may cause intense pain but the psychological scars of the illness can be just as devastating, say sufferers in France and those who are treating them.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:46 CEST
“You do not come out unscathed from a disease that has hurt you so much… as well as the additional burden of discrimination,” said Corentin Hennebert, one of the first cases in France.

Since May the virus has rapidly spread across the world, overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men, provoking fears of a repeat of the stigma faced by gay men seen during the AIDS epidemic.

Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, an infectious disease specialist at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, who has coordinated research on monkeypox patients, said the “psychological distress is linked to several aspects” of the disease.

Monkeypox can be very painful, particularly due to lesions which commonly appear on the genitals, anus or face.

The “after-effects, particularly aesthetic”, are distressing for many who fear they could be left with long-lasting scars, Peiffer-Smadja said.

Then there is the impact of being suddenly hit by “a disease people had never heard of” after two years of the Covid pandemic, with the three-week monkeypox isolation period reviving bad memories of lockdowns.

A small number of patients can develop internal lesions, particularly inside the anus, which can be “extremely painful”, Peiffer-Smadja said.

That was unfortunately the cases for Hennebert.   

“I constantly had the impression that razor blades were being thrust into me – I can’t think of any other comparison, (the pain) was so strong,” the 27-year-old told AFP.

Before he was given the powerful painkiller tramadol, he lost seven kilos in just three days because he was not eating.

“All I could think about was the pain,” he said.

“And I’m not the only one, others have contacted me to tell that they were at the end of their tether, that they were crying all the time.”

After recovering, Hennebert went on to become the spokesman for a group of monkeypox patients demanding swifter action against the disease.

Sebastien Tuller, a 32-year-old LGBT activist, said he was “very anxious” when monkeypox lesions began to appear on his face.

“It was really ugly and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Michel Ohayon, head of the Paris sexual health centre 190, said that “as soon as a disease is visible, it is frightening because it becomes potentially stigmatising.”

He compared the monkeypox lesions to those from kaposi sarcoma cancer, a visible “symptom of AIDS”.

The global monkeypox outbreak has “reawakened the trauma of HIV” despite the disease being far less deadly, said Nicolas Derche of the French LGBT group SOS.

“For HIV-positive people, this has revived some very rough things,” from fear of a diagnosis to reliving past discrimination, said Vincent Leclercq of the French group AIDES.

Tuller said he received a torrent of insults and derogatory comments when he went public about having monkeypox.

“There is a lot of residual homophobia and this has a real impact on mental health,” he said.

“Many don’t say they have – or have had – monkeypox, fearing being stigmatised,” he added.

Young people who have not yet come out are put in a particularly difficult position, as are those afraid of having their sexual orientation revealed to their employer because they have to isolate for three weeks, he said.

Nearly a quarter of the calls to a French monkeypox helpline this month were about psychological issues, the group that manages the line told AFP.

Some gay men have avoided any sexual activity for months out of fear of the disease, further impacting mental health, LGBT groups said.

France has been at the forefront of the vaccination campaign for monkeypox, vaccinating more than 50,000 people so far and offering the vaccine to a relatively wide group of at-risk people.

Recently vaccination centres close to the border have seen an influx of people travelling from Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and Spain, where vaccination policies are more restrictive and supplies of the vaccine lower.

