MONEY

France increases fuel rebates for drivers

Drivers will receive extra fuel rebates at the pump this week, as the higher rate of government help on petrol and diesel kicks in.

Published: 29 August 2022 10:24 CEST
The price of filling up your car in France will fall from Thursday. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

Since April the government has been funding a fuel rebate for drivers, that discounts the price of petrol (gasoline) and diesel at the pump, but the amount is set to increase from Thursday.

Currently drivers benefit from 18 cents rebate for every litre of fuel they buy, but from Thursday, September 1st, that rate increases to 30 cents per litre.

The 30 cents per litre rate remains in effect for September and October, before falling to 10 cents per litre in November and December.

The rebate is applied automatically at the pump so motorists – including tourists and visitors – will simply see the price of filling up fall from Thursday onwards.

While many motorists will be waiting until Thursday to fill up, make sure you don’t run out of fuel – if you break down on the autoroute due to running out of fuel you will be billed by the highway rescue services.

POLITICS

Turkey hits back at Macron’s ‘unacceptable’ criticism

Turkey on Saturday lashed out at what it described as French President Emmanuel Macron's "unacceptable" comments in Algeria on foreign powers spreading anti-French propaganda in Africa.

Published: 28 August 2022 17:03 CEST
On a visit to France’s former colony aimed at mending troubled ties, Macron on Friday appeared to warn young Algerians and Africans against manipulation by “networks” influenced by Turkey, Russia and China that present France as an “enemy”.

“There is immense manipulation,” Macron told reporters. “Many political Islam activists have an enemy: France. Many of the networks that are covertly pushed — … by Turkey… by Russia… by China — have an
enemy: France.”

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic slammed what he described as the French leader’s “extremely unfortunate” comments.

“It is unacceptable that… Macron, who has difficulties in confronting his colonial past in Africa, especially Algeria, tries to get rid of his colonial past by accusing other countries, including our country,” he said in a
statement.

“We hope that France will reach the maturity to face its colonial past without blaming other countries, including our country, as soon as possible.”

Macron’s three-day visit to Algeria this week has aimed to turn the page on months of tensions with the North African country, which earlier this year marked six decades of independence following 132 years of French rule.

It also comes as European powers scramble to replace Russian energy imports after the invasion of Ukraine — including with supplies from Algeria, Africa’s top gas exporter.

