France increases fuel rebates for drivers

Since April the government has been funding a fuel rebate for drivers, that discounts the price of petrol (gasoline) and diesel at the pump, but the amount is set to increase from Thursday.

Currently drivers benefit from 18 cents rebate for every litre of fuel they buy, but from Thursday, September 1st, that rate increases to 30 cents per litre.

The 30 cents per litre rate remains in effect for September and October, before falling to 10 cents per litre in November and December.

The rebate is applied automatically at the pump so motorists – including tourists and visitors – will simply see the price of filling up fall from Thursday onwards.

While many motorists will be waiting until Thursday to fill up, make sure you don’t run out of fuel – if you break down on the autoroute due to running out of fuel you will be billed by the highway rescue services.

