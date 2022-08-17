Read news from:
French forecasters predict unusually violent Mediterranean storms this autumn

Dramatic storms along the Mediterranean coastline are normal as temperatures fall at the end of the summer, but French weather forecasters say the heatwaves of 2022 are likely to lead to unusually violent, possibly event fatal, storms this year.

Published: 17 August 2022 12:18 CEST
The aftermath of an épisode cévenol in October 2015 (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)

While a fifth heatwave is a strong possibility – forecasters predict yet another hot spell starting on Tuesday, August 23th – the autumn storm season in the far south of the country is a longer-term weather concern for meteorologists as climate change exacerbates annual weather events.

Violent and sometimes deadly storms – known as épisodes cévenol or épisodes méditerranéen – are not unusual in the south of France in the autumn. 

In November and then again in December 2019, Cannes and its surroundings were partially inundated. Four years earlier, on the night of October 3rd and 4th, 2015, an épisode méditerranéen in an area stretching from Mandelieu to Antibes left 20 dead. 

The storms have happened annually for centuries – caused by warm air currents coming off the Mediterranean meeting colder air in the mountains and Massif Central as the season changes.

The storms may be relatively common – up to 10 such storms at the end of a summer in France are classified as épisodes cévenol – but meteorologists are concerned that the long, hot summer of 2022 will lead to more extreme storm events than usual this year. 

Thanks to the repeated heatwaves, sea temperatures of more than 30C were recorded in July in the Mediterranean off the French coast – some 4-6C higher than is considered normal for the time of year.

“We are used to seeing violent storms [in the early autumn] in the South of France. There are usually about 10 storms per year in the Mediterranean arc. But the warmer the water, the more violent this type of episode is likely to be,” one Centre national de la recherche scientifique expert told Le Figaro.

“The danger [of very violent storms] is very high this year. The energy of these storms is related to evaporation from the sea surface. The warmer the water, the higher the energy.”

This is likely to lead to heavy rains as the atmosphere cools after the summer heatwaves, forecasters say.

More storms to hit France after flash-flooding in Paris and Marseille

Five areas in the south of France remain on high alert for storms and flooding on Wednesday, after torrential rain produced flash-flooding in Paris and Marseille.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:48 CEST
The Hérault, Gard, Bouches-du-Rhône, Vaucluse and Var départements are all on orange weather alert – Météo France’s second-highest weather warning, while the rest of the country is on yellow alert for storms.

Image: Météo France

Forecasters warned that the storms may be violent with hail, heavy rain and winds gusting up to 100km/h. They also said less common phenomena such as tornados or waterspouts may occur in coastal areas.

Following a lull towards the end of the morning, more occasionally violent storms are expected in the south of the country later in the afternoon.

Départements on yellow alert may also be affected by locally powerful storms, Météo France warned.

On Tuesday, torrential rain hit Paris from around 6pm, causing flash flooding that forced some Metro stations to close.

More than 40mm of rain fell in a single hour leaving commuters having to wade through flooded streets to get home.

Marseille’s historic Vieux-Port was also under water after violent storms hit France’s second city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

While the water has now cleared from the area, commuters faced morning rush-hour disruption, because the Tunnel de la Major, a major traffic artery into the city, was closed for an hour for safety reasons.

On the whole, however, emergency services in the south of the country reported a relatively calm night under the circumstances, despite impressive images on social media.

No significant damage was recorded – but emergency services in départements on orange alert have reminded residents that they should confirm weather forecasts before making any journeys – “30cm of water is enough to carry away any car”, the prefecture of the Var said in a press release – and said that it is inadviseable to remain near a watercourse or trees when a storm strikes.

