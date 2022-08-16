IN PICTURES: Storms and flash flooding hit Paris

After a week of scorching temperatures France’s heatwave has now broken and Météo France has issued storm warnings for much of the country.

Sympa le retour à Paris pic.twitter.com/XKWfouI39X — Léa Sirot 👓 (@LeaSirot) August 16, 2022

The first affected areas are predicted to be in the south of France, where some areas could see up to 40mm of rain in an hour and winds of up to 100km/h.

Paris, août 2022 : 40 degrés la semaine dernière, tempête de grêle aujourd’hui #orages pic.twitter.com/LZJwXh62rc — Aude Baron (@AudeBaron) August 16, 2022

Paris is only under a yellow alert, but when the rain hit late on Tuesday afternoon it was extremely heavy, leading to flash flooding in some streets and Metro stations.

At least 26mm of rain fell in a single hour, according to the weather station at Parc Montsouris, while estimates for the entire duration of the storm are 44mm.

Meanwhile the weather station on the Eiffel Tower registered gusts of wind of 104km/h.

At least eight Metro stations were temporarily closed because of the flooding in the stations, although there do not appear to be any stoppages on any Metro lines, the airport link OrlyVal was briefly halted.

En direct de la station Balard #Paris pic.twitter.com/YCZ7KdRFh9 — Clément Parrot (@CParrot) August 16, 2022

Météo France does not expect major flooding in the Paris region.

Euh… on est sûr que la vigilance orange aux #orages est valable que dans le Sud de la France ? Parce qu’à Paris, là c’est… violent ! #pointmeteo pic.twitter.com/bwpLv0aQ25 — CDestracque (@CDestracque) August 16, 2022

When the deluge starts BUT the creche is conveniently situated next to a wine bar… #parislife pic.twitter.com/Y3zcC1NrBx — Emily Partington (@EmilyP_FCDO) August 16, 2022

Unfortunately the storms are unlikely to alleviate France’s drought – the worst in 60 years – since water from sudden downpours tends to run off parched land, rather than soaking in.