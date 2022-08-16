Read news from:
High winds and hailstorms: What weather can we expect in France this week

France's latest heatwave has largely abated but now storm warnings are in place for several areas - here's what we can expect from the weather this week.

Published: 16 August 2022 09:10 CEST
Storms are predicted to hit much of France this week. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Last week saw scorching temperatures but for most of the country these fell over the long weekend, and many areas saw some very welcome rain.

However on Tuesday several areas are on orange alert for storms.

Tuesday

Five départements in the south of France – Aveyron, Tarn, Aude, Hérault and Gard – are on orange alert for violent storms, which are forecast to hit in the afternoon.

Flash flooding is possible, especially in the Languedoc area where up to 40mm of rain is predicted to fall in less than an hour, accompanied by 100km/h winds. 

The rest of the country is on yellow warning for rainstorms, and flash-flooding could be seen in other areas.

The combination of parched ground after weeks of drought and the sudden, intense downpours creates the perfect condition for localised flooding.

Temperatures have fallen about 10C since the weekend, and will be between 15C and 20C for most of the country.

Wednesday and Thursday

Although the high winds are predicted to have blown themselves out, storms are forecast for much of the country with thunder and heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain a cool 15C-20C.

Friday

Although rain remains likely in the north and east of the country the storms are set to be finished and sunny weather and warm temperatures return to the south.

All along the Mediterranean coast will be sunny all day with temperatures reaching 29C.

Weekend

A little rain and cloud are likely in the north and centre of the country, but largely the weather is predicted to be fine and sunny with temperatures ranging from 20C-25C in the north and 25C-29C in the south.

Drought

Unfortunately meteorologists predict that the storms will do little to help France’s drought, as much of the water from sudden storms is likely to run off the parched land, rather than soak in.

Water restrictions remain in place across almost all of France and experts say the water table is unlikely to be fully replenished until late September or early October. 

MAP: Where in France are there water restrictions and what do they mean?

WILDFIRES

More evacuated as forest fire reignites in southern France

A forest fire in France's southern Aveyron region has reignited, sparking the evacuation of 1,000 more people and burning a total of 1,260 hectares, local authorities said Sunday.

Published: 14 August 2022 10:52 CEST
France has been buffeted this summer by a historic drought as well as a series of heatwaves and several forest fires, notably in the southwest.

IN PICTURES: French drought intensifies as River Loire dries up

The Aveyron fire, which has been raging since Monday, appeared to be under control and dying out on Saturday afternoon when it suddenly reignited in a “virulent” manner, gobbling up 500 more hectares (1,235 acres), the prefecture said.

At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the village of Mostuejols near the city of Millau and six nearby hamlets, it said.

Some 3,000 people had been evacuated because of the fire, but were allowed back when it appeared under control. No casualties have been reported so far from the blaze.

A local man was under investigation for accidentally starting the fire when a metal part of his trailer touched the road, sending off sparks that ignited the dried vegetation.

In eastern France, police said on Saturday they were banning entry to most forests in the Bas-Rhin region near the German border, in order to limit the risk of fires igniting.

Austrian firefighters help to extinguish a fire in a forest of South Gironde

Austrian firefighters help to extinguish a fire in a forest in South Gironde, near Belin-Beliet on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

In the southwestern Gironde region around Bordeaux, another fire which flared on Tuesday was under control after rain fell overnight, a senior official said.

Thunderstorms expected around contained French wildfire

The situation “considerably improved during the night,” Arnaud Mendousse, of Gironde fire and rescue, said.

He said there had been between 10 and 30 mm of rain in the region but on “terrain that is extremely dry”.

“We know that this offers a respite but does not signify an end to the fight. We know that if it does not rain in the next 48 to 72 hours, the risk will increase considerably.”

Mendousse said the humidity level has gone up and the temperature was relatively low at around 25 degrees Celsius, (77 Fahrenheit) adding: “The fire is not completely out and the soil remains extremely hot”.

EU members including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania have pledged reinforcements totalling 361 firefighters to join the roughly 1,100 French ones on the ground, along with several water-bombing planes from the European Union fleet.

