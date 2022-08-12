France’s latest heatwave set to peak on Friday

French weather forecaster Météo France says that Friday is expected to be the peak of the latest heatwave, with temperatures dropping on Saturday and storms forecast.

Temperatures will be between 35C and 40C across most of the country with 19 départements on orange alert for high temperatures; Finistère, Morbihan, Loire-Atlantique, Vendée, Deux-Sèvres, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Haute-Vienne, Dordogne, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Lot, Tarn-et-Garonne, Tarn, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Landes, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Hautes-Pyrénées.

🔸Demain : Les températures maximales sont à la hausse sur plusieurs régions : 38 à 40 °C et localement 41 degrés prévus de la Vendée à une partie de la Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie & vallée du Rhône.

Les 35 degrés seront dépassés au sud de la Seine.

ℹ️ https://t.co/130rofwgF9 pic.twitter.com/4uFa0p6PZZ — Météo-France (@meteofrance) August 11, 2022

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures in the shade will be 38 to 40C in Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Pays-de-la-Loire, 35C in most of the rest of France, but slightly lower – 30C to 34C – in the North and Northeast.

Storms are forecast for Friday evening over the Alps and Pyrenees, and will then hit the rest of the country on Saturday night and into Sunday.

The storms are expected to be short-lived, however, and will not bring any significant improvement to France’s drought, already the worst on record, that has seen water restrictions imposed across the country and rivers slow to a trickle.

Météo France said that the summer temperatures and droughts seen so far are on course to hit the figures predicted for 2050 in the “pessimistic” scenarios modelled for the climate crisis.