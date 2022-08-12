Read news from:
France’s latest heatwave set to peak on Friday

Friday will see scorching temperatures across France - but some relief is expected after that.

Published: 12 August 2022 09:01 CEST
Temperatures in the heatwave will climb to 40C on Friday. Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP

French weather forecaster Météo France says that Friday is expected to be the peak of the latest heatwave, with temperatures dropping on Saturday and storms forecast.

Temperatures will be between 35C and 40C across most of the country with 19 départements on orange alert for high temperatures; Finistère, Morbihan, Loire-Atlantique, Vendée, Deux-Sèvres, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Haute-Vienne, Dordogne, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Lot, Tarn-et-Garonne, Tarn, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Landes, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Hautes-Pyrénées.

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures in the shade will be 38 to 40C in Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Pays-de-la-Loire, 35C in most of the rest of France, but slightly lower – 30C to 34C – in the North and Northeast.

Storms are forecast for Friday evening over the Alps and Pyrenees, and will then hit the rest of the country on Saturday night and into Sunday.

The storms are expected to be short-lived, however, and will not bring any significant improvement to France’s drought, already the worst on record, that has seen water restrictions imposed across the country and rivers slow to a trickle.

Météo France said that the summer temperatures and droughts seen so far are on course to hit the figures predicted for 2050 in the “pessimistic” scenarios modelled for the climate crisis. 

IN PICTURES: French drought intensifies as River Loire dries up

As France continues to suffer its worst drought on record, many of its mighty rivers - including the Loire and the Dordogne - have in some areas dwindled to a trickle while in other regions lakes and reservoirs have vanished.

Published: 11 August 2022 13:35 CEST
Almost all of France is now under some level of water restrictions and in many communes tap water has been rationed or even cut off altogether as supplies run dry.

The climate crisis-linked drought – intensified by an unusually hot summer – has dried out many subterranean water supplies, but the country’s rivers are also affected.

From the Loire to the Dordogne, rivers are slowing to a trickle – as this aerial video from French TV channel LCI shows.

The dry bed of the Loire River in Saumur, western France on August 8th. Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Swimmers bathe in the Adour river near Aire-sur-Adour, southwestern France, on August 9th. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

Across France many lakes have also virtually dried up, while reservoirs are at a perilously low level.

The dry bed of Lac des Brenets, part of the Doubs River, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

In inland areas, many lakes have ‘beaches’ that serve as leisure attractions for locals who are too far away for day-trips to the sea – complete with sun-beds, bars, cafés and souvenir stalls.

Some lake beaches have been forced to close because of the lack of water.

A man walks at the Castillon lake, partially dried out, in Saint-Andre-les-Alpes, southeastern France. Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP

Marshland has also dried out, threatening wildlife and also the livelihood of France’s artisan salt-makers, who produce fleur de sel from salt marshes around the French coastline.

French salt worker Evan Thoby collects salt flowers in salt marshes, in Batz-sur-Mer, western France. Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

These scenes have been repeated across Europe, including in Italy where the Po river has dried up and Germany where the Rhine – which carried a huge amount of freight traffic in normal times – is perilously low and has had to restrict shipping. 

