‘Water will run out in 25 days’ – Corsica imposes strict new drought restrictions

Rivers have slowed to a trickle, vegetation is dying and wildfires have broken out in the northern part of Corsica, leading the Haut-Corse local authorities to introduce strict new rules.
If Météo France’s forecasts are confirmed, the region can expect very little or no rain in the next fifteen days.
All 96 of France’s metropolitan départements also have some level of water restrictions in effect, but local authorities have the power to impose extra restrictions if needed.
“Severe crisis will be unavoidable without a collective effort,” warned Haute-Corse’s préfet, François Ravier, in an announcement on Tuesday, August 2nd.
“If we continue at this rate of water consumption, given the anticipated weather developments, there will be no more water in 25 days!”
#Secheresse2022 ⚠️ @Prefet2B appelle à la mobilisation citoyenne de tous : Si nous continuons à ce rythme de consommation d’eau, compte tenu des évolutions météorologiques attendues, il n’y aura plus d’eau dans 25 jours ! Renforcement des contrôles ➡️ https://t.co/PBIa8rfb6P pic.twitter.com/aGtW90kB0a
— Préfet Haute-Corse (@Prefet2B) August 2, 2022
As a result, local authorities have placed the northern Corsican region on “reinforced alert” for drought.
All consumers – whether they use tap or non-tap (raw or rain-collected) water – are called upon to decrease their consumption by following the regulations outlined below:
- Watering of gardens or sports pitches will only be allowed every 36 hours – even if you are using l’eau brut – ‘raw water’ that is not from a tap eg well water.
For households, the following activities are prohibited at all times:
- Washing of vehicles outside of professional stations equipped with water savers (excepting for professional vehicles subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
- Filling private swimming pools for family use after emptying, as well as additional filling
- Washing boats (excepting professional boats subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
- Watering by sprinkling of lawns, public and private green spaces, recreational gardens
- Washing or watering terraces and private roads
The following activities are prohibited between 8am and 8pm:
- Watering lawns, public and private green spaces, and recreational gardens with drip irrigation systems
- Watering sports fields, golf courses, plant nurseries and public gardens
- Washing public roads
The public announcement concluded by calling upon locals to lower current rates of consumption or risk a “severe crisis situation that will arise within 25 days.”
