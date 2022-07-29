For members
MONEY
The best banks for non-EU citizens living in France
Many foreigners in France - particularly pensioners - need to keep a bank account in their home country, but not all banks will offer accounts to people living abroad.
Published: 29 July 2022 08:35 CEST
(Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)
For members
MONEY
The best banks for Americans living in France
Many foreigners in France - particularly pensioners - need to keep a bank account in their home country, but not all banks will offer accounts to people living abroad.
Published: 29 July 2022 08:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments