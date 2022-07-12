Read news from:
French unions pledge no more rail strikes this summer

While airlines are still facing repeated strike days, French trains will be a strike-free zone this summer, unions have assured passengers.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:51 CEST
Unions representing working on the French SNCF train network are in dispute with management about pay increases and staged a one-day strike on July 6th. But while the issue remains unresolved, unions announced on Tuesday that they will meet with rail bosses again on September 1st, and will not file any strike notices before then.

That means that people with tickets booked on French trains this summer can be reasonably well assured that there will be no strikes – although there is always the possibility of smaller, local industrial action over non pay related issues.

SNCF has granted a 3.1 percent wage increase to staff to help them deal with rising inflation, but some unions including Sud Rail and the CGT were not happy with that offer.

Talks are continuing between unions and the company, with a proposal for a further 1.4 percent increase, plus a €400 bonus and €100 holiday allowance for staff. If negotiations break down, further strike action in September and October has not been ruled out.

This summer is expected to be an exceptionally busy one on French railways, with SNCF putting an extra 500,000 tickets on sale to cope with demand.

The return of tourism after two years hit by pandemic restrictions, coupled by chaos on airlines, mean that many people are opting to take the train over the summer.  

Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Airlines have cancelled a further 15,000 flights in Europe this August as they continue to struggle with staff shortages and strikes, new data shows.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:02 CEST
The latest data from the global flight airline analysis firm Citrium shows that airlines have cancelled 25,378 flights from their August schedules, of which 15,788 are in Europe.

Airlines across Europe have been struggling with staff shortages, with passengers reporting chaotic scenes and long queues at airports.

Many other airlines and airports have been hit by strikes from staff demanding higher wages to help them deal with the cost of living, compounding the misery for airline passengers.

According to Cirium, Turkish Airlines is the company responsible for the largest number of cancellations in Europe with 4,408 cancelled flights, then comes British Airways with 3,600 cancellations, easyJet with 2,045, Lufthansa with 1,888 and Wizz Air with 1,256.

The 15,000 cancelled flights, however, represent just two percent of the August 2022 flight schedule for Europe.

If you are flying from an EU country, or with an EU-based airline, you must be offered a choice of either a refund or an exchange if your flight is cancelled.

