Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters contain ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

A massive fire that ravaged 650 hectares (1,600 acres) and forced people to evacuate in southern France has been brought under control, the fire service said Saturday.

Published: 9 July 2022 16:39 CEST
Firefighter trucks driving past burnt forest in France
Firefighters trucks drive past burnt forest after wildfire near Besseges, southern France, on July 8, 2022. - More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were deployed on July 8, 2022 to battle a massive blaze in France's southern Gard region that burned 600 hectares (1,500 acres) overnight. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

Up to 950 fire fighters backed by aircraft had deployed in the southern Gard region but the “critical phase” has now passed, said fire service spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Eric Agrinier.

 “For the moment, the fire is contained. This means that we don’t think it can spread anymore,” he added.

Around 520 fire fighters remain on the ground in the area, he said,  90 kilometres (55 miles) north of Montpellier and the Mediterranean coast.

The spokesman said units would continue treating the edges of the fire, metre by metre, and were monitoring to avoid any risk of the blaze worsening with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), winds and low humidity as risk factors.

Described by emergency responders as a “mega-fire”, the blaze started near the village of Bordezac and forced evacuations from nearby Besseges and other settlements on Thursday night.

The local prefect’s office had said around 100 people were put up in holiday homes and restaurants in the area.

Like large swathes of the country, southeast France has suffered from drought this year, increasing the risk of fires.

During an unseasonable heatwave last month, around 600 hectares were burned in a fire started by shelling on an army artillery training range near the Mediterranean port city Marseille.

French civil security services recommended that citizens remain very careful until Sunday in all “the Mediterranean zone”, “because of a very high danger of fires”.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

700 firefighters battle forest fire in southern France

Residents were evacuated overnight as flames threatened villages in the area

Published: 8 July 2022 09:34 CEST
700 firefighters battle forest fire in southern France

Around 700 firefighters backed by aircraft are battling a massive blaze in France’s southern Gard département that had already burned 600 hectares (1,500 acres) overnight.

The operation “is continuing, but the fire is advancing more slowly and fortunately is no longer threatening any homes,” a spokesman for the local fire service told AFP, adding that several fire fronts remained “inaccessible”.

Two Milan firefighting planes resumed dumping water on the blaze from early in the morning, the spokesman said.

READ ALSO ‘Be vigilant’: The parts of France braced for forest fires this summer

The prefecture this morning placed several areas of the département on red alert for fire risks.

People in the hamlet of Bordezac and other small settlements in the Besseges area were evacuated on Thursday evening, with the local prefect’s office saying around 100 had to be put up for the night.

Firefighters were drawn from neighbouring regions to battle the flames Thursday, while 12 firefighting planes and two helicopters were also deployed.

The fire service said thousands of hectares of heavily wooded land were under threat, as strong winds fanned the flames through the dried-out trees.

Although several other fires began in the region on Thursday, most were put out before nightfall.

READ ALSO What to do if you see a wildfire in France

SHOW COMMENTS