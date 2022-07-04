For members
DRIVING
When – and where – to avoid driving on France’s roads this summer
Summer in France means busy roads especially on certain days throughout July and August. Here's a guide of when you might want to avoid driving and which roads you should try to steer clear of on those days.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:54 CEST
(Photo: Jeff Pachoud / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
Early travel alert on French roads as holidaymakers leave early to avoid rush
France's roads watchdog has issued its first red travel warning of the summer.
Published: 1 July 2022 09:53 CEST
