Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

French government plans new payment scheme to help motorists with fuel prices

The French Finance Minister has announced plans for a financial payment scheme to help low-income workers who rely on their vehicles to get to work, but are currently struggling with rising fuel prices

Published: 4 July 2022 15:46 CEST
French government plans new payment scheme to help motorists with fuel prices
A motorist fills the tank of his car at a service station on Yeu Island in 2018. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS / AFP)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Monday that the government plans to bring in a one-time subsidy to assist low-income workers who are obligated to use their vehicles to get to and from work. 

The finance minister made the announcement, which could affect up to 11 million households, on France Inter radio on Monday morning, saying that the current plan is for the subsidy to apply to those earning up to €1,600 per month.

The benefit could be extended to include up to 60 percent of the poorest people living in France, but the final income framework has not yet been announced.

The benefit is intended to help those who take their cars to work but can “no longer make ends meet because the price of fuel is too high,” said Le Maire.

As of Monday morning, the average price of Diesel is €2.06 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol (SP95 – E5) is currently averaging at €2.09 per litre. For E10 petrol, the average price per litre is closer to two euros, standing at €2.03

Should the proposal be accepted by parliament, those who meet income and driving criteria will be able to take advantage of this fuel subsidy by logging on to the tax site and filling out an application for assistance. Then, the government will ensure that the applicant has a vehicle (by checking car insurance contracts) and does indeed meet the income criteria.

READ MORE: MAP: How to avoid paying too much for fuel when you’re driving in France

The proposal is for the fuel subsidy to be paid in one go at a fixed amount for all who fit the requirements, regardless of the distance driven to work (whether that be five or 30 km). That being said, frequent drivers, those who drive more than 12,000 km a year, will still benefit from a separate, pre-existing bonus specific to their situation.

The amounts of the subsidy have not yet been communicated and the timeline for when this would take effect is currently unknown, because the measure will first need to be voted on in parliament.

Currently, motorists benefit from a €0.18 cent subsidy per litre at the pump.

However, should the new payment for low-income drivers be put into effect, the current €0.18 subsidy would no longer be extended until the end of the year, as was planned, and would be instead be reduced “in stages.” 

Other plans to ease the cost-of-living crisis have also been proposed.

The left-wing has suggested lowering the VAT – the consumer-consumption tax – associated with fuel.

However, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has said that multiple proposals would not be possible at the same time due to financial constraints, so it remains to be seen how this proposition will fair after being debated and voted on in parliament.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

EXPLAINED: What France’s TV licence pays for and what might replace it?

As promised by President Emmanuel Macron during his presidential campaign, the TV licence in France is set to be abolished this year, as part of a bill to put money back into the pockets of French people. But could it be replaced by something else?

Published: 4 July 2022 10:47 CEST
EXPLAINED: What France's TV licence pays for and what might replace it?

The “purchasing power” law containing the measure is to be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 6th. If it is adopted, it will save those households who pay for the redevance audiovisuelle in France €138 a year.

But what is the redevance audiovisuelle , and what does it pay for?

What is it?

The annual TV licence raises €3.7billion a year, which is ploughed into public broadcasting. 

Of the total amount raised annually, 65 percent is allocated to France Télévisions, 15.9 percent to Radio France, 7.5 percent to Arte, 7 percent to France Médias Monde, 2.4 percent to audiovisual archive agency INA and 2.1 percent to TV5 Monde, a Senate report has revealed.

It alone is not enough to cover all the recipients overheads – for example, the sum paid to Radio France accounts for 86.4 percent of its budget. The remainder is made up through advertising and other state subsidies.

Who pays?

The €138 annual TV licence bill is paid by every household in France equipped with a television set – or “similar device”, such as a video projector or computer capable of showing TV broadcasts.

People living in France’s overseas territories currently pay €88 a year.

In 2022, 27.61 million households are subject to it and 22.89 million actually pay it, according to a report by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation and economist Julia Cagé.

It has historically been paid as part of the taxe d’habitation bill, which is also in the process of being cancelled by the government, while older people and those on low incomes are already exempt from paying the annual fee.

Why is it being cancelled?

The key reason the government keeps talking about is purchasing power. 

 “This will give €138 to 27 million French people,” Gabriel Attal, Minister of Public Accounts, told France Inter. “What we’re removing, it is not a budget, it is a tax that many said was dated.”

Macron’s election pledge on the TV licence was hardly unique. Almost all the other candidates in the presidential campaign had pledged to axe the annual fee, which was paid as part of the taxe d’habitation bill – which has also been abolished for most households in France.

€3.7billion is a lot of money. Will anything replace it?

This the big question – and the parliamentary debate is expected to get heated. A number of plans have been put forward for covering the costs, including a means-tested contribution payable by households, or an additional tax on the price of digital products.

For the moment, the government favours the integration of the public media budget into government funding, which would require approval from Parliament. 

During his presidential campaign, Macron proposed to define, “a budget with multi-year visibility”, whose amount would be fixed for several years. Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told France Inter recently that this remained the new government’s preferred avenue.

Will this proposed method work?

Not everyone is convinced. A study published by the European Audiovisual Observatory in February 2022 concluded that “the independence and programming freedom of public broadcasting are closely linked to the need for broadcasters to be able to count on an adequate financing system”.

Unions and cultural experts are concerned about the possibility that independence would be eroded if financing was linked to the government of the time. Bruno Patino, the head of Arte France, said in a statement to AFP that he feared for his channel’s future if the funding model changed.

“The disadvantage of budgeting is that we are much less protected from the vagaries of politics, since the latter decides on the budget,” cultural economist – and critic of the plans – Françoise Benhamou told Le Monde

Opponents are also concerned that public broadcasting budgets would be too easily cut. “From the moment there is no more dedicated funding and we have to draw from the general state budget, we will end up being told that it all costs too much and that we have to cut expenses or  close a channel, or even, as we already hear sometimes, privatize,”Senator David Assouline told a demonstration organised by the public media unions. 

How is the licence fee paid elsewhere?

Italians pay their licence fees as part of their electricity bill. In Germany, the licence fee is collected by an agency that is run and operated by the channels themselves. 

In Sweden, Norway and Finland, licence fees have been replaced by a progressive tax. In Sweden, for example, a levy of one percent of taxable income, up to a limit of €126, is paid; in Finland, companies rather than households pay the tax; and in Norway, a scale by bracket has been defined.

In Spain and Netherlands, the budget for public media is integrated directly into that of the State.

What do French people think?

Unsurprisingly, they’re overwhelmingly in favour of scrapping the TV licence fee – a survey in 2019 found that 85 percent of French people liked the idea of abolishing it.

They’re less enamoured of the idea that the €3.7billion lost to public broadcasting should be covered by part of the government budget – and therefore paid by taxes. Only 20.9 percent were in favour of “a contribution levied each year on the state budget,” according to a June 2022 survey by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation. 

SHOW COMMENTS