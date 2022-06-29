Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

France to issue €100 ‘food grants’ to help with cost-of-living crisis

The French government spokesman has confirmed that grants of €100 will be distributed to low income households to help them deal with rising prices.

Published: 29 June 2022 16:51 CEST
France to issue €100 'food grants' to help with cost-of-living crisis
Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

The chèque alimentaire (food cheque) is the latest in a series of measures designed to help households deal with inflation, from caps on energy prices to €100 grants and fuel rebates.

Despite its name, the chèque alimentaire is actually a cash payment made directly into the bank account, rather than a voucher or food stamps.

Government spokesman Olivia Grégoire announced on Wednesday that the payment will be for €100, plus €50 for every child in qualifying households.

Payments will be made in September to all households who are in receipt of either the RSA top-up benefit, the AAH disabled adults’ allowance, the Aspa pensioners’ allowance or the APL housing benefit.

The government last year provided a chèque energie, which was another €100 payment to low income households designed to help them dealing with rising energy prices. 

Prices for electricity and household gas have also been capped until the end of the year, while motorists benefit from an 18c per litre fuel rebate when they fill up.

The latest measure will be put in place by Decree, the government has indicated.

READ ALSO How France has managed to keep inflation relatively low

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

READER INSIGHTS

Tell us: Why did you first move to France?

From romance to adventure, professional opportunities to financial factors there are all sorts of reasons why people move to France. We'd love to know yours.

Published: 24 June 2022 16:45 CEST
Tell us: Why did you first move to France?

We want to hear from our readers on why they came to France and, once here, why they decided to stay.

Please share your stories in the form below.

SHOW COMMENTS