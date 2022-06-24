Read news from:
BREAKING: French rail unions call national train strike

French rail unions have called for a national day of strike action to demand wage increases.

Published: 24 June 2022 13:05 CEST
Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

The national rail strike is planned for Wednesday, July 6th, the day before French schools break up for the summer.

Three of the biggest rail unions – CFDT, Sud-Rail and CGT – have joined the strike call while a fourth, Unsa, is set to announce whether it will join next week.

They are demanding wage increases to help their members cope with the cost of living crisis, saying: “Railway workers are being hit hard, and are suffering a clear and sharp decline in their purchasing power.

They are asking for “measures to catch up with inflation in wages”, but also “a general increase in wages and the revaluation of all allowances, bonuses and indemnities”.

The strike notice issued is for a one-day action.

French workers in essential industries including rail are required to give bosses 48 hours notice of whether they intend to strike – this will allow rail operator SNCF to draw up strike timetables with limited services running. These will be published on Tuesday evening before the strike on Wednesday.

French schools break up for the summer on Thursday, July 7th and the following weekend is usually one of the busiest weekends on the railways as families depart for summer holidays. 

The strike covers employees on SNCF, and will not affect city public transport services such as the Paris Metro, although some of Paris’ regional RER and Transilien services are run by SNCF. 

Air travel in France has already been hit by strike action as airport employees and flight attendants have filed strike notices as they too demand wage increases to cope with the increased cost of living.

French fuel industry strike targets service stations and refineries

Service stations around France are expected to close on Friday as staff walk out, while unions will also be blockading several oil refineries.

Published: 24 June 2022 09:57 CEST
The CGT union has called a strike on Friday to protest at low pay for employees of the French energy giant Total Energies, particularly those who work in the company’s network of service stations.

The refineries of Gonfreville-l’Orcher (Seine-Maritime), Feyzin (Rhône), La Mède bio-refinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the depot of the former Flanders refinery near Dunkirk (Nord) will be blockaded.

The union expects “no product will enter or leave these sites for 24 hours” where production levels will be at a minimum. Walkouts at the Donges refinery (Loire-Atlantique) are also expected.

Total Energies also has a network of service stations, both on autoroutes and smaller roads, and it is expected that some of them will close on Friday, although it is not expected that all will be affected. 

Thierry Defresne, CGT rep for Total Engergies staff, told France Info: “We see that a total of 10 billion dollars have been paid to shareholders for the year 2021. So we think that there is indeed an imbalance.

“In the face of the 2.35 percent that was given to employees at the beginning of the year, if we compare to the 52 percent increase of the CEO, we think that in this story and in the face of the historical record of Total Energies, employees have been forgotten about.”

