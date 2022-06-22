Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

After losing his parliamentary majority, president Emmanuel Macron has been attempting to build alliances with other parties, but does he have the option to dissolve the Assemblée nationale and call another election?

Published: 22 June 2022 16:30 CEST
Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?
A general view of the hemicycle of the French National Assembly in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Macron finds himself in an unenviable position.

His Ensemble group only won 245 of the deputé seats in the Assemblé Nationale during the parliamentary elections – that makes Ensemble the largest group, but falls significantly short of the 289 needed to govern with an absolute majority.

This will make Macron’s next five years in office considerably more challenging, marked by concessions, deals, and compromises with opposing parties if he wants to pass any legislation.

So, could Macron simply dissolve parliament and call a snap election? While the answer is technically yes, the “how” and “when” parts of the equation are a bit more complicated, and not all experts agree.

When could this happen?

Guillaume Tusseau, a professor of public law at Sciences Po Paris, told French newspaper Le Figaro that Article 12 of France’s Constitution says that “the President of the Republic may, after consultation with the Prime Minister and the presidents of the assemblies, pronounce the dissolution” of the latter.

The text does provide three safeguards for the procedure: It is forbidden to resort to it when the exceptional powers of Article 16 of the constitution are in force (basically, not allowed during a State of Emergency); when an interim president is in charge, or if a dissolution has already taken place within that year.

READ MORE: French elections: What happens next after Macron loses majority in parliament?

The one-year limit is causing some dispute – does this mean that Macron would have to wait until June 2023 to dissolve parliament, or can he do it now?

According to Tusseau, since the newly elected parliament was formed via the classical democratic process (and not through dissolution), Macron would not need to wait a year. Most experts agree with this interpretation, but not all.

If he did have to wait a year, the timescale on that is confusing too.

The text in the Constitution uses the term “l’année qui vient” (the coming year) to place a timeline on when dissolution can take place: some understand it as the calendar year (as in, prior to January 1st, 2023), while others understand it to mean a full year in duration later (as in June 20th, 2023). 

How does he dissolve parliament?

Assuming Macron does have the constitutional right, how does he go about dissolving parliament?

He would need to first consult with the prime minister (Élisabeth Borne), the president of the Senate (Gérard Larcher, who is part of the opposition Les Républicains party) and the president of the Assemblée nationale.

This is where it gets tricky: Richard Ferrand, the current president of the Assembly was defeated in his re-election campaign, so his post is currently empty. A vote is scheduled on June 28th, where the deputés (MPs) will come together to elect a new candidate, but until then, Macron would be missing one of the three people necessary to start the dissolution process.

However, if Macron did choose to start the dissolution process, the new parliamentary elections would need to take place between 20 and 40 days after the dissolution, according to the Constitution. 

Is it likely that he will?

Moving away from the technicalities, there is also a political aspect. Macron would do so assuming that a new vote would give him the majority that he needs – but would it?

Many see it as “political suicide,” including some in his own camp.

So far, government spokesperson, Olivia Gregoire, has come out and said it is “not on the table.” While Agriculture Minister, Marc Fesneau said dissolving parliament would be “quite destructive” and that “the voters have decided.” 

Macron also has the option of ruling in a minority government for now, and then dissolving parliament at a later date, perhaps in the autumn.

Is there precedent for this?

The decision to dissolve parliament would be highly controversial, especially so close to the most recent parliamentary election, but it is not unprecedented in French history.

Three other French presidents have dissolved the Assemblée nationale during France’s Fifth Republic: Charles de Gaulle in 1961 and again in 1968; François Mitterrand in 1981 and 1988; and finally Jacques Chirac in 1997.

Sometimes this has worked out as the presidents intended, but not always – in 1997 Chirac’s intention of gaining a larger majority was flipped on its head when the left actually came out with the majority, forcing him into a cohabitation with Lionel Jospin. 

Vote of no confidence

Finally, you might be wondering, can Macron himself be the subject of a vote of no confidence?

As Macron is the President of the Republic, and not the prime minister (who is tasked with domestic affairs), he cannot suffer a no-confidence vote himself. However, his government – represented by the Prime Minister – can. 

The hard-left party,La France Insoumise says it intends to call a vote of no confidence against prime minister Elisabeth Borne on July 5th, the day she is set to announce her government’s programme. However the party – and even the leftist alliance that it was part of during the election campaign – does not have enough seats in parliament to push this through on its own. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Macron to make live TV address over political impasse

French President Emmanuel Macron - who has spent the last two days in meetings with political leaders after losing his parliamentary majority in the recent elections - will make a live TV address to the nation on Wednesday night.

Published: 22 June 2022 15:50 CEST
Updated: 22 June 2022 16:59 CEST
Macron to make live TV address over political impasse

The Elysée has announced that Macron will address the nation live on TV at 8pm on Wednesday.

Since losing his majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, he has been holding talks with party leaders in an attempt to build a ‘national unity government’ that will allow him to pass legislation through parliament during the five years of his second term as president.

Macron and his team have the option of either forming an alliance with another group in parliament, or with ruling in a minority government and seeking alliances with MPs on a vote-by-vote basis.

The new parliament meets for the first time on Tuesday, June 28th, and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will set out the government’s priorities on July 5th, which is also when a motion of no-confidence against her government could be brought in parliament.

 The situation has called into question Macron’s plans for reform in his second term after his April presidential re-election — including a key measure to raise the retirement age — and risks denting his international stature.

Macron, who until now has kept a careful public silence on the deadlock, will make a televised address at 8pm, his office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the past two days he has hosted rare talks at the Elysée Palace with opposition leaders to find a way out of the crisis.

He met the head of the far-right Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen on Tuesday, while the head of the left-wing Nupes alliance, hard-leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, sent MP Adrien Quatennens, 32, to represent him in talks on Wednesday in a clear snub to the president.

The meetings so far appear to have made little headway, and Macron has also rejected an offer from under-fire PM Elisabeth Borne to resign.

“The unfindable compromise? Emmanuel Macron is trying to regain the initiative but no consensus has been found,” said the right-wing Le Figaro daily.

Macron’s intervention Wednesday will be crucial for indicating his future strategy, especially as he is to be distracted by foreign policy and outside of France for much of the next week.

He is due to attend an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, then the G7 summit in Germany from Sunday and then the NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday.

Former prime minister Edouard Philippe, whose Horizons party is part of Macron’s alliance, told BFM television late Tuesday that a “grand coalition” should now be formed.

“We need to hear what the voters have said and take them seriously,” he said.

Communist party chief Fabien Roussel, who is part of the NUPES alliance and held talks with Macron on Tuesday, said after the meeting that the president had evoked a “government of national unity” as a way out of the impasse.

Speaking as she introduced new MPs at parliament on Wednesday, Le Pen said the president had floated the same idea with her.

Olivier Véran, the minister in charge of relations with parliament, told BFM on Wednesday that “all options” were on the table. But he ruled out working with Le Pen or Melenchon to find a majority.

The Local will be following the speech live from 8pm, click HERE for the latest updates.

Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

SHOW COMMENTS