French elections: What happens next after Macron loses majority in parliament?

Results from the second round of the French parliamentary elections show that president Emmanuel Macron has lost his majority in parliament - so what does all this mean and what happens now?

Published: 19 June 2022 21:27 CEST
A photograph taken on June 19, 2022 shows a TV screen displaying the first results of the second round of France's parliamentary elections during the election evening at the Hotel Matignon in Paris. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Results released at 8pm on Sunday show that Macron’s centrist coalition Ensemble has won the largest number of seats in parliament – but not enough for a majority.

This doesn’t affect Macron’s position as president – he was re-elected in April and can remain in the Elysée until 2027 – but has huge implications for how his second term unfolds.

So what happens now?

Final results

Voting continues throughout the night with the final result released by the Interior Ministry early on Monday morning. The 8pm results, released as polling stations close, are based on votes counted at specially selected polling stations – a method that usually produced very accurate results.

Of Macron’s 28-strong cabinet, 15 ministers were standing for election or re-election. Technically a minister who fails to be elected or re-elected as MP does not have to stand down from their ministerial role, but Macron has said that he expects any defeated ministers to stand down.

Several ministers, including Health minister Brigitte Bourguignon and Environment minister Amélie de Montchalin,  have lost their seats. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – standing as an MP for the first time – won her seat in Calvados, Normandy.

Negotiations

Although Macron remains in place as president, any laws that he wants to pass – including very controversial reforms such as raising the pension age to 65 – have to pass through parliament, and within the two French parliaments the lower house, the Assemblée nationale, plays the most crucial role.

Deprived of an outright majority with Ensemble – an alliance of Macron’s La République en Marche party, centrists MoDem and Horizon, the new party formed by ex PM Edouard Philippe – Macron will need to create a group of like-minded MPs in order to pass any legislation over the next five years.

Macron, Borne and their team, will therefore begin negotiations to try and build a coalition in parliament.

They have the option of trying to build a permanent grouping, or govern as a minority, putting together alliances on a vote-by-vote basis. 

The most likely candidates for alliance appear to be the MPs of the centre-right Les Républicains party, although some have suggested that Macron will attempt to divide the Nupes leftist coalition and entice some of the more moderate MPs, such as the centre-left Parti Socialiste or Greens, into an alliance.

The negotiations are likely to take some time and involve a lot of horse-trading.

New government

There will also need to be a government reshuffle to replace the ministers who lost their seats.

The current government was only formed in May, after Macron was re-elected in April, so it’s clear whether Macron will simply fill the roles of the defeated ministers, or perform a more radical reshuffle to bring in ministers who reflect the views of the groups that he ends up in coalition.

Campaign poster reading in French “Melenchon, Prime Minister” Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

Mélenchon

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the hard-left La France Insoumise and the man largely credited with uniting four leftist parties into the Nupes alliance, had hoped to be named France’s next prime minister.

This now looks very unlikely, since his Nupes alliance has failed in its bid to be the largest party in parliament, an event that could have forced Macron into a ‘cohabitation‘, with Mélenchon as PM.

Mélenchon himself, at the age of 70, decided not to stand for re-election in his constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône (Marseille) so is now technically unemployed, although he will doubtless remain influential as the leader of the second-largest group in parliament. 

POLITICS

BREAKING: Macron set to lose majority in parliament

Emmanuel Macron is set to lose his overall parliamentary majority, according to the latest projections as voting closes in the French elections.

Published: 19 June 2022 20:08 CEST
BREAKING: Macron set to lose majority in parliament

Macron’s centrist coalition Ensemble was on track for 200-260 seats, short of the 289 needed for a majority in the Assemblée nationale.

The left-wing Nupes alliance was set to win 149-200 seats, while Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally made major gains and was on course for 60-102 seats.

The Macron government has also lost several big names, as ministers including Health minister Brigitte Bourguignon and Environment minister Amélie de Montchalin lost their seats.

READ ALSO What happens next in France as Macron loses majority?

Polling closed at 8pm and these results are projections based on votes counted at specially selected polling stations – the method usually gives very accurate results

Key ministers in the Macron government admitted that the performance in parliamentary elections was “disappointing”.

The results are “far from what we hoped”, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said on the TF1 channel, while Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told BFM television: “We’re in first place but it’s a first place that is obviously disappointing.”

Meanwhile the number two of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, hailed her party’s performance as a “tsumani”.

Macron and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – who won her seat in Calvados, Normandy – are likely to attempt to build an alliance over the next few days with centre-right (LR) and independent MPs in order to give him a majority in parliament.

The result does not affect Macron’s position as president, but means he will find it difficult to pass laws without a majority in the Assemblée nationale. 

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron’s April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.

The new left-wing coalition Nupes under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats.

The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the hard-left La France Insoumise, Communists and greens.

The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament.   

It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections.

Turnout was again very low for the second round, where just 46 percent of people voted.

Several big-name Macron supporters have lost their seats, including Health minister Brigitte Bourguignon, Environment minister Amélie de Montchalin, former interior minister Christophe Castaner and Richard Ferrand, president of the Assemblée nationale.

Ministers who lose their seats as MP are not technically obliged to step down from their ministerial role, but Macron has said that they will be expected to do so. 

Damien Abad, the newly-appointed Disabilities minister who had been at the centre of a storm after he was accused of rape by three women, won re-election in Ain, northern France.

Europe minister Clément Beune – a Macron protege who was facing a very tight race in his constituency in Paris – beat the Nupes candidate by just 658 votes. 

