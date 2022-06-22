Read news from:
Macron rules out ‘national unity government’ for France

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised a new style of government based on 'listening and respect' - but did not announce an alliance with any other parties that would give him a majority in parliament.

Published: 22 June 2022 19:30 CEST
Updated: 22 June 2022 20:42 CEST
A photo of a TV screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during televised address on June 22, 2022, in Paris.

Macron has been holding meetings with all other party leaders in an attempt to break the deadlock in parliament after his group lost its majority in Sunday’s elections, but in a live TV address to the nation he did not announce an alliance.

Instead he said that a new style of government was called for, saying: “The responsibility of the presidential majority is therefore to expand, either by building a coalition contract or by building majorities text by text.”

He rejected the idea of forming a “government of national unity” with all parties, saying that the present situation does not justify it.

READ ALSO Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

But he said that opposition groups have signalled that: “They are available to advance on major topics” such as the cost of living, jobs, energy, climate and health.”

He said: “We must learn how to govern differently, by dialogue, respect, and listening

“This must mean making agreements, through dialogue, respect, and hard work. The country has made its desire for change clear.”  

Speaking for just eight minutes in the gardens of the Elysée, Macron added: “I cannot ignore the fractures and strong divisions that traverse our country.”   

He said urgent draft laws, especially to alleviate the impact of inflation and rising energy prices, would be submitted to parliament over the summer.

Macron called on the opposition parties to “clarify in all transparency, in the coming days, how far they are willing to go” in their support of such measures, which he said would not be financed by higher taxes.

He added that he himself had been re-elected in April on a platform of “ambitious reform” which he expected to carry out.

The parliamentary impasse should not lead to “stagnation”, Macron said, but to “dialogue and the willingness to listen to each other”.

Macron’s centrist group Ensemble (Together) ended Sunday’s elections as the largest group in parliament – but with 245 seats they are 44 short of an absolute majority.

The leftist coalition Nupes – an electoral alliance of the hard-left La France Insoumise, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the Greens and the Communists – got a total of 131.

Meanwhile Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National got 89 seats and the centre-right Les Républicains got 61 seats. 

With deadlock in parliament, Macron has been holding meetings over the last two days with the party leaders in the attempt to create an alliance that will allow him to pass legislation over the next five years.

Reacting to Macron’s speech, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist alliance which is the second largest group in parliament, said: “He was elected because most French people did not want the extreme right – the French people have rejected the president’s proposals.

“Nothing can change the choice of the French people.”

Macron’s position as president is not directly threatened by the lack of a majority, but it will mean that passing any legislation – which must be agreed by parliament – will be very difficult.

While negotiations between all parties will continue, Macron himself heads to Brussels on Thursday for an EU summit.

Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

After losing his parliamentary majority, president Emmanuel Macron has been attempting to build alliances with other parties, but does he have the option to dissolve the Assemblée nationale and call another election?

Published: 22 June 2022 16:30 CEST
Macron finds himself in an unenviable position.

His Ensemble group only won 245 of the deputé seats in the Assemblé Nationale during the parliamentary elections – that makes Ensemble the largest group, but falls significantly short of the 289 needed to govern with an absolute majority.

This will make Macron’s next five years in office considerably more challenging, marked by concessions, deals, and compromises with opposing parties if he wants to pass any legislation.

So, could Macron simply dissolve parliament and call a snap election? While the answer is technically yes, the “how” and “when” parts of the equation are a bit more complicated, and not all experts agree.

When could this happen?

Guillaume Tusseau, a professor of public law at Sciences Po Paris, told French newspaper Le Figaro that Article 12 of France’s Constitution says that “the President of the Republic may, after consultation with the Prime Minister and the presidents of the assemblies, pronounce the dissolution” of the latter.

The text does provide three safeguards for the procedure: It is forbidden to resort to it when the exceptional powers of Article 16 of the constitution are in force (basically, not allowed during a State of Emergency); when an interim president is in charge, or if a dissolution has already taken place within that year.

READ MORE: French elections: What happens next after Macron loses majority in parliament?

The one-year limit is causing some dispute – does this mean that Macron would have to wait until June 2023 to dissolve parliament, or can he do it now?

According to Tusseau, since the newly elected parliament was formed via the classical democratic process (and not through dissolution), Macron would not need to wait a year. Most experts agree with this interpretation, but not all.

If he did have to wait a year, the timescale on that is confusing too.

The text in the Constitution uses the term “l’année qui vient” (the coming year) to place a timeline on when dissolution can take place: some understand it as the calendar year (as in, prior to January 1st, 2023), while others understand it to mean a full year in duration later (as in June 20th, 2023). 

How does he dissolve parliament?

Assuming Macron does have the constitutional right, how does he go about dissolving parliament?

He would need to first consult with the prime minister (Élisabeth Borne), the president of the Senate (Gérard Larcher, who is part of the opposition Les Républicains party) and the president of the Assemblée nationale.

This is where it gets tricky: Richard Ferrand, the current president of the Assembly was defeated in his re-election campaign, so his post is currently empty. A vote is scheduled on June 28th, where the deputés (MPs) will come together to elect a new candidate, but until then, Macron would be missing one of the three people necessary to start the dissolution process.

However, if Macron did choose to start the dissolution process, the new parliamentary elections would need to take place between 20 and 40 days after the dissolution, according to the Constitution. 

Is it likely that he will?

Moving away from the technicalities, there is also a political aspect. Macron would do so assuming that a new vote would give him the majority that he needs – but would it?

Many see it as “political suicide,” including some in his own camp.

So far, government spokesperson, Olivia Gregoire, has come out and said it is “not on the table.” While Agriculture Minister, Marc Fesneau said dissolving parliament would be “quite destructive” and that “the voters have decided.” 

Macron also has the option of ruling in a minority government for now, and then dissolving parliament at a later date, perhaps in the autumn.

Is there precedent for this?

The decision to dissolve parliament would be highly controversial, especially so close to the most recent parliamentary election, but it is not unprecedented in French history.

Three other French presidents have dissolved the Assemblée nationale during France’s Fifth Republic: Charles de Gaulle in 1961 and again in 1968; François Mitterrand in 1981 and 1988; and finally Jacques Chirac in 1997.

Sometimes this has worked out as the presidents intended, but not always – in 1997 Chirac’s intention of gaining a larger majority was flipped on its head when the left actually came out with the majority, forcing him into a cohabitation with Lionel Jospin. 

Vote of no confidence

Finally, you might be wondering, can Macron himself be the subject of a vote of no confidence?

As Macron is the President of the Republic, and not the prime minister (who is tasked with domestic affairs), he cannot suffer a no-confidence vote himself. However, his government – represented by the Prime Minister – can. 

The hard-left party,La France Insoumise says it intends to call a vote of no confidence against prime minister Elisabeth Borne on July 5th, the day she is set to announce her government’s programme. However the party – and even the leftist alliance that it was part of during the election campaign – does not have enough seats in parliament to push this through on its own. 

