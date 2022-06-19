Read news from:
BREAKING: Macron set to lose majority in parliament

Emmanuel Macron is set to lose his overall parliamentary majority, according to the latest projections as voting closes in the French elections.

Published: 19 June 2022 20:08 CEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron waves as he leaves after casting his vote in the second stage of French parliamentary elections at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Macron’s centrist coalition Ensemble was on track for 200-260 seats, short of the 289 needed for a majority in the Assemblée nationale.

The left-wing Nupes alliance was set to win 149-200 seats, while Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally made major gains and was on course for 60-102 seats.

Polling closed at 8pm and these results are projections based on votes counted at specially selected polling stations – the method usually gives very accurate results

Key ministers in theMacron government admitted that the performance in parliamentary elections was “disappointing”.

The results are “far from what we hoped”, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said on the TF1 channel, while Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told BFM television: “We’re in first place but it’s a first place that is obviously disappointing.”

Meanwhile the number two of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, hailed her party’s performance as a “tsumani”.

Macron and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – who won her seat in Calvados, Normandy – are likely to attempt to build an alliance over the next few days with centre-right (LR) and independent MPs in order to give him a majority in parliament.

The result does not affect Macron’s position as president, but means he will find it difficult to pass laws without a majority in the Assemblée nationale. 

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron’s April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.

The new left-wing coalition Nupes under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats.

The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the hard-left La France Insoumise, Communists and greens.

The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament.   

It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections.

Turnout was again very low for the second round, after just 47 percent of people voted in round one last week. 

Several big-name Macron supporters have lost their seats, including his former interior minister Christophe Castaner and Richard Ferrand, president of the Assemblée nationale.

Health minister Brigitte Bourguignon also lost, beaten by the candidate of Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement Nationale.

Ministers who lose their seats as MP are not technically obliged to step down from their ministerial role, but Macron has said that they will be expected to do so. 

Damien Abad, the newly-appointed Disabilities minister who had been at the centre of a storm after he was accused of rape by three women, won re-election in Ain, northern France.

more to follow

UKRAINE

France ships seeds to Ukraine in bid to avert global food crisis

France has shipped 31 tonnes of seeds to Ukraine in a bid to avert a food crisis stemming from Russia's invasion, the French foreign ministry said on Friday.

Published: 17 June 2022 17:05 CEST
France ships seeds to Ukraine in bid to avert global food crisis

The aid from France, the EU’s biggest agriculture producer, aims to soften “the disastrous impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine’s food security” by allowing the potential harvest of 260,000 tonnes of food, the ministry said.

The shipment includes seeds for beets, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes.

France also supplied Ukraine with 600 tonnes of seed potatoes in April and May to counter planting disruptions amid the fighting.

ANALYSIS Is France self-sufficient for food?

The Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has stopped grain shipments from the world’s fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn, raising the spectre of shortages and hunger in low-income countries.

Cereal prices have soared on global markets, and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was assisting in transporting Ukrainian grain by truck via Romania.

The Ukrainian government says 20 to 25 million tonnes are currently blocked and could start to rot if they are not shipped soon.

The UN has warned of a “hurricane of hunger” — mainly in African countries that import more than half of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, also a major producer.

