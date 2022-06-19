BREAKING: Macron set to lose majority in parliament

Macron’s centrist coalition Ensemble was on track for 200-260 seats, short of the 289 needed for a majority in the Assemblée nationale.

The left-wing Nupes alliance was set to win 149-200 seats, while Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally made major gains and was on course for 60-102 seats.

Polling closed at 8pm and these results are projections based on votes counted at specially selected polling stations – the method usually gives very accurate results.

Key ministers in theMacron government admitted that the performance in parliamentary elections was “disappointing”.

The results are “far from what we hoped”, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said on the TF1 channel, while Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told BFM television: “We’re in first place but it’s a first place that is obviously disappointing.”

Meanwhile the number two of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, hailed her party’s performance as a “tsumani”.

Macron and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – who won her seat in Calvados, Normandy – are likely to attempt to build an alliance over the next few days with centre-right (LR) and independent MPs in order to give him a majority in parliament.

Ensemble, Nupes, RN, LR… Voici à quoi ressemblera l’Assemblée nationale selon les premières estimations #legislatives2022

➡️ https://t.co/XD0qHe4Og4 pic.twitter.com/TPDEfnWxgX — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) June 19, 2022

The result does not affect Macron’s position as president, but means he will find it difficult to pass laws without a majority in the Assemblée nationale.

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron’s April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.

The new left-wing coalition Nupes under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats.

The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the hard-left La France Insoumise, Communists and greens.

The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament.

It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections.

Turnout was again very low for the second round, after just 47 percent of people voted in round one last week.

Several big-name Macron supporters have lost their seats, including his former interior minister Christophe Castaner and Richard Ferrand, president of the Assemblée nationale.

Health minister Brigitte Bourguignon also lost, beaten by the candidate of Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement Nationale.

Ministers who lose their seats as MP are not technically obliged to step down from their ministerial role, but Macron has said that they will be expected to do so.

Damien Abad, the newly-appointed Disabilities minister who had been at the centre of a storm after he was accused of rape by three women, won re-election in Ain, northern France.

