FRENCH LANGUAGE
‘Right to French’ – when is it illegal to use English in France?
The French are notoriously proud of their language and several bodies to exist to safeguard it from the looming threat of English words and phrases - but is it ever actually illegal to use English in France?
Published: 7 June 2022 12:07 CEST
The Institut de France, which houses the Academie francaise(Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
CULTURE
Parades, trees and a horse: How France is celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee
The United Kingdom is gearing up for four full days of parades, concerts, horse races, and general celebration to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and France is also getting in on the action.
Published: 2 June 2022 10:23 CEST
