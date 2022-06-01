For members
FARMING
MAP: The parts of France with more cows, sheep or pigs than people
France is known as an agricultural nation - but just how agricultural has been revealed in a series of maps.
Published: 1 June 2022 13:48 CEST
Cows at the 58th Salon de l'Agriculture in Paris earlier this year. (Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)
FOOD & DRINK
ANALYSIS: Is France food self-sufficient?
The war in Ukraine and, in the longer term, climate change have prompted concerns about supplies and cost of food - but would France be able to produce enough to feed its population if necessary?
Published: 25 May 2022 16:34 CEST
