ANALYSIS: Is France food self-sufficient?
The war in Ukraine and, in the longer term, climate change have prompted concerns about supplies and cost of food - but would France be able to produce enough to feed its population if necessary?
Published: 25 May 2022 16:34 CEST
(Photo: Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP)
7 tips to keep your grocery shopping in France affordable
With rising inflation and cost of living, many people in France are desperate to keep their grocery bill low. Here are a few tips for how to avoid paying too much for food, drink and other everyday items.
Published: 19 May 2022 12:19 CEST
