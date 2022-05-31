Paris transport workers call new strike during France-Denmark match

The RER B suburban train line serves both the Stade de France and the city’s two airports.
Workers there are involved in a long-running grievance about staffing levels, and have already called several one-day strikes.
The next one will be on Friday, June 3rd, the day France play Denmark at the Stade de France in the Nations League tournament.
“The success of the strike during the Champions League final gives the unions a concrete bargaining chip. The fiasco of May 28th has generated worldwide media coverage and the management bears full responsibility for the problems of transporting fans to the Stade de France,” said a spokesman for the hardline CGT union.
Despite a strike called for Saturday, May 28th, the majority of RER B trains ran as normal, with disruption limited to the southern half of the line.
However, a larger than expected number of fans travelled by RER D – also the route from the fanzone for Liverpool fans – and a bottleneck developed outside the RER D station.
The French government and police continue to blame “industrial scale fake ticket sales” for the chaos seen at the stadium on Saturday, while Liverpool football club and fans blame poor organisation and heavy-handed policing.
UEFA has launched an official inquiry into the chaos, which saw kick-off delayed by more than half an hour and 2,700 Liverpool fans with tickets left unable to get into the ground.
As is standard with French transport strikes, operators will provide an update 24 hours before the strike day on exactly which services will be running on the line.
