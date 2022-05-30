Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

French government blames ‘massive, industrial-scale’ ticket fraud for Stade de France chaos

The French government has blamed 'massive, industrial scale' fake ticket fraud for the chaotic scenes at the Stade de France on Saturday night, insisting that between 30,000 and 40,000 British fans were at the ground with either no tickets or fake tickets - a claim hotly disputed by journalists, Liverpool and their fans.

Published: 30 May 2022 14:35 CEST
French government blames 'massive, industrial-scale' ticket fraud for Stade de France chaos
Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

The final of the Champions League between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid was marred by chaotic scenes with Liverpool fans queuing for hours to get into the ground and police filmed tear-gassing supporters, including children.

Fans blamed poor organisation from police and UEFA, saying that supporters were blocked from entry to the stadium and held for hours in an underpass to gain access to the stadium.

Many also reported being attacked and mugged by youths who appeared to be from the local area.

The match eventually got underway more than half an hour late.

UEFA initially blamed fans turning up with fake tickets – which did not work on scanners and blocked entrances – for the chaos.

Speaking after a meeting held between ministers, UEFA, police and local authorities on Monday morning, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin elaborated on the theme, saying: “What has been confirmed is a massive, industrial-scale and organised fraud in fake tickets… this was the root cause of the delay to the match.”   

He also expressed regret some supporters with genuine tickets had been unable to access the stadium.

He said: “Between 30,000 and 40,000 English fans – a number confirmed by UEFA, by the Stade de France, by the French football federation and by police – were found at Stade de France with either no tickets or fake tickets.

“We have consulted with public transport authorities who confirmed 40 percent more passengers than expected – 79,000 on trains plus 16,000 by bus and several thousand by car arriving at Stade de France [which has a total capacity of 80,000].

He said any doubts about France’s ability to organise the Rugby World Cup next year and the Olympics in 2024 were unfounded.

“The comparison with the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics seems to be rather disproportionate for me, given that obviously it is only with football, and singularly only with football and with certain English clubs, that there are these events,” he told a press conference.

Darmanin also suggested that Liverpool fans without tickets had caused “the same kind of difficulties” at the Champions League in Madrid in 2019. That final however passed off without any major issues at the turnstiles and on time.

He said that at one of the pre-check points on route to the stadium, 70 percent of tickets were found to be fake, although he did not specify which checkpoint.

Referring to the bottleneck of supporters outside the entrance to the RER D train station, Darmanin acknowledged that strike action on RER B had lead to more people than usual arriving by RER D and had caused problems.

Darmanin didn’t acknowledge, however, that to get from the Liverpool fanzone near Nation the easiest way was to get on RER D at Gare de Lyon or Châtelet, a fact that would have been known in advance.

Pierre Barthélemy a lawyer for French supporters clubs was at the Stade de France monitoring the organisation of the day said the figure of 30,000 40,000 chosen by the French government was “delirious”.

“Why not just say a million? The numbers just don’t correspond to what everyone could see,” Barthélemy said. 

If that was true, he said, then we would have seen 40,000 people returning to Paris on public transport.

Darmanin’s version of events remains in stark contrast to that offered by fans, British and French journalists and Liverpool FC and Merseyside police, who blamed poor organisation at the stadium for the delays – with fans queuing for hours to get in and many genuine ticket-holders unable to access the game.

In the hour before kick-off there were attempts to force entry to the stadium – some by people in football jerseys but some by what appeared to be local youths.

Darmnin said that of the 29 arrests made in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, more than half were British fans with nine arrested for attempting to enter without a ticket. 

The French minister acknowledged that “not everything had been perfect,” saying he had seen several videos in which individual officers were shown making use of teargas in an inappropriate fashion.

But he added: “I find it rather low and inappropriate to criticise not only the police but also individually the police prefect,” he said, referring to Paris police chief Didier Lallement who is in charge of security in the capital.

Darmanin’s statements will likely cause more anger in the UK where the government has called for an enquiry.

“We’re hugely disappointed by how they were treated,” a spokesperson for the British PM Boris Johnson. “Fans deserve to know what happened.”

Football Supporters Europe, a lobbying group representing fans around the continent, has also hit out at security arrangements.

“Fans at the Champions League final bear no responsibility for tonight’s fiasco,” it tweeted before the match finally got underway.

Many of the seats in the official Liverpool end of the ground remained empty 25 minutes after the scheduled start time. Kick-off was delayed twice, with an in-ground announcement saying it was down to “fans arriving late” while UEFA said they delay was “due to a security issue”.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said French authorities were “extremely sorry” for the approximately 2,700 fans with tickets that were unable to enter the Stade de France because of the crowd control problems and suggested they receive compensation.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

French ministers to meet Paris police ‘to draw lessons’ from Stade de France fiasco

French ministers will meet with police and local authorities in a big to learn the "lessons" from the chaos that unfolded before the Champions League final as questions arise over Paris' ability to host big sporting events such as the Olympics.

Published: 29 May 2022 18:14 CEST
French ministers to meet Paris police 'to draw lessons' from Stade de France fiasco

The French sports minister on Sunday said she was calling a meeting of security and football authorities to ensure the chaos
that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in 2024 Olympics host Paris was not repeated in the future.

“The priority now is to identify very precisely what went wrong… in order to learn all the lessons so that such incidents do not happen again at our future major international sporting events,” Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said in a statement, adding the meeting would take place Monday morning.

Initially the minister had blamed Liverpool fans with fake tickets or without tickets for storming the gates and causing the chaos that led to the match being delayed.

The meeting would include representatives of UEFA, the French football federation, the region of Seine-Saint-Denis where the stadium is located, as well as Paris police chief Didier Lallement, she added.

Paris and police faces questions as Olympics approach

French authorities faced questions Sunday over police tactics at the Paris Champions League final between Liverpool and Real
Madrid that descended into scenes of chaos before kick-off, with critics asking if the capital was ready to host the Olympics in two years time.

Liverpool called for an investigation into the treatment of their supporters ahead of the game at Paris’ Stade de France on Saturday which the club said left thousands of ticket holders struggling to enter the stadium.

The scenes — which saw some people manage to vault into the stadium while evading security and police use tear gas — were not what the French capital wanted two years before it hosts the 2024 Olympics and one year before the same venue hosts the rugby World Cup final.

The French interior ministry said 105 people had been detained, of whom 39 were placed under arrest and remanded in custody meaning they could face charges.

UEFA blamed “fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles” for the 35-minute delay to the final.

But Liverpool said they were “hugely disappointed” that their supporters had been subjected to an “unacceptable” breakdown of the security perimeter.

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues,” the club said.

Merseyside Police, which had officers deployed in Paris, said “the vast majority of fans behaved in an exemplary manner”.

The UK government’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News that the English fans were “treated with a very aggressive approach.”

‘Complete failure’

But French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin pointed the finger at Liverpool fans, saying “thousands of British ‘supporters’ either without tickets or with fake ones forced their way through and sometimes behaved violently towards the stewards”.

Yet political foes of the government and President Emmanuel Macron said that the scenes pointed to wider problems in France and shamed the country.

“The image this gives is lamentable and it is also worrying because we see that we are not prepared for events like the Olympic Games,” far-left French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon told BFM-TV.

He denounced “a complete failure of the police strategy… the people were treated as they usually are during any kind of demonstration. We can’t continue like this.”

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen told RTL that the world had seen on Saturday that “France is no longer able to organise major events without things degenerating.”

French newspaper Le Monde commented: “The party that was supposed to precede the final… was spoilt and turned into real chaos.”

“From party to fiasco,” said France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe.

Merseyside’s leading regional newspaper the Liverpool Echo argued that poor organisation and not the Liverpool fans were to blame.

“UEFA’s shameless attempts to control (the) Liverpool narrative show they’ll never learn after Champions League disgrace,” it said.

Aurore Berge, a deputy for Macron’s ruling party, said Paris had “barely three months” to get ready for the final which it was awarded after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the event due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For Ronan Evain, executive director of the Football Supporters Europe network, the events “raises the question of France’s ability to organise events of this size”.

“We continue to see the same organisational strategy that have already failed in the past. There is a very strong need to modernise the approach to securing these events,” he told AFP.
   

SHOW COMMENTS