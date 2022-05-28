WATCH: Liverpool fans travel to France by dinghy after flights cancelled

13 Liverpool fans arrived safely in Paris after crossing the English Channel by dinghy.
After some of the group had their flight cancelled, the supporters gathered in Jersey where mega-fan Paddy O’Toole is based.
“We felt sorry for the young lads so we had to do something,” he told The Liverpool Echo.
The group decided to commission a Redbay Stormforce 950 – a motor-powered dinghy – to speed across the waves.
In a video of the crossing, one passenger can be heard shouting: “We must be off our f*******g heads”.
“We saw a few dolphins on the way and got the train to Rennes and then to Paris. A few more of are mates from Liverpool who live in Jersey heard we were going and joined on. We haven’t got a ticket between us,” said Paddy.
Another member of the group later a picture on Facebook showing him and man called ‘Pegs’ enjoying pints in a Paris pub.
Some 60,000 Liverpool fans are expected in Paris for the final against Real Madrid.
