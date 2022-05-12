Read news from:
TOURISM

How the French Riviera plans to cope without wealthy Russian tourists

The region does not appear to have had trouble finding big spenders from other countries to make up for the loss of rich Russian visitors

Published: 12 May 2022 12:52 CEST
The Cap-Ferrat peninsula was a playground for wealthy Russians before the pandemic and sanctions imposed because of the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Christophe Simon / AFP)

Private chef Selim M’nasri used to cook for wealthy Russians on the French Riviera once a month, but he says it has been “radio silence” from them since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

So the 34-year-old Nice cook is now working for elite athletes and other rich clients.

The Covid pandemic and now Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war have kept rich Russians away from the French Riviera, historically one of their favourite foreign destinations.

But the region does not appear to have had trouble finding big spenders from other countries to make up for the loss of wealthy Russian visitors.

The Covid-19 pandemic had already caused an 80 percent drop in the number of Russian tourists in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, according to the head of the local tourism committee, Francois de Canson.

After Paris, it had been the second most popular French destination for Russian visitors. And it is a historic hotspot, too – Russian visitors have stayed here in “sumptuous villas since the 19th century,” de Canson said.

Russia may not account for the largest number of tourists, but in the past, they could be relied on to bring enormous wealth to the coast.

“There’s not a huge volume,” said Denis Zanon, general manager of the Nice metropolitan tourist office, “but there is a fringe of this market with a lot of money, who live on the coast and whose guests rent villas nearby, bringing work to the luxury hoteliers, yacht rental companies, and private caterers.”

French Riviera workers in these industries have noticed the change. Lea Combelonge, who worked as a private chef during the pandemic, has lost her rich Russian customers, too.

They could be complicated clients – sometimes making last-minute orders for caviar – but they were also generous, she said.

It hasn’t been difficult to make up the lost business though, she added, because “there are rich people everywhere”.

M’nasri agreed. “There’s plenty of work,” he said.

Replacing Russian visitors

The European Union has blacklisted hundreds of Russian oligarchs and politicians since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, adding many more following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

But many ordinary Russian families living in France have stayed on the coast, according to Thomas de Pariente, deputy director of tourism in Cannes.

“You can still hear Russian spoken on the Croisette,” he said, referring to the city’s famous beachfront promenade.

But a new “high-contribution” clientele, from Qatar and the United States in particular, has helped tourism on the Riviera rebound since the reopening of borders, he said.

The tourism sector had been courting new customers, including Scandinavian and Canadian visitors, even before the pandemic began.

Promotional campaigns have helped “limit the damage”, said president of the region Renaud Muselier.

“After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine (they) took up these communication campaigns and made considerable efforts towards the United States”, said de Canson.

There are now three daily direct flights between Nice and New York. A Nice-Montreal flight has also opened.

At the end of April 2022, bookings in the region were up 21 percent on the same period in 2019, according to the CRT.

In Cannes, high-end rental specialist Romain Benichou said “not a single villa is available” for July-August.

Meanwhile villas sold by Russians following the war in Ukraine have found buyers among the French, said Nicolas Dos Passos of the Albert Immobilier agency in Cannes.

Another sign that the rich are here: Yacht spaces at ports in Cannes and Marseille are full, according to Fabrice Viard, manager at Liberty Yachts company.

“It feels like the 2022 season will be a good one,” he said.

UKRAINE

‘My way to help Ukraine’: The Paris-based refugee on a mission to help firefighters

Having fled her hometown of Bucha with her daughters and the family dog, Ukrainian Maryna Sergiyenko is now safe in Paris - and has embarked on a mission to help her homeland, using boots.

Published: 9 May 2022 16:18 CEST
“My life and the life of all Ukrainians has been changed since February 24th,” said Maryna Sergiyenko. 

When she awoke on Sunday, February 27th, Maryna opened her laptop to check the news, only to see that Russian forces were already nearing her home in Bucha, Ukraine, just 72 hours after the start of the invasion. 

“I really did not know what to do, and I did not know what would come next,” said Maryna, remembering that Sunday morning.

She endlessly refreshed the news sites, watching as the roads near her home were barricaded with tanks. In contact with a friend living in Paris, Maryna decided to escape. Loading her daughters, their dog, and whatever else she could fit into the family car, Maryna sped out of the city, choosing forest roads to stay away from advancing troops.

“It was the last chance to get out. I did not have any precise plans, but I knew my mission was to be mom – I needed to save my kids,” she said.  

Russian forces entered Bucha later that day, but Ukrainian forces repelled them after heavy fighting.

About a week later, though, the Russian forces returned, and by March 5th Bucha was largely under Russian control. Maryna’s hometown went on to become a strategic military location for propelling Russian forces’ toward Kyiv. It then gained grim international notoriety as the site of presumed war crimes, with over 300 residents killed

Maryna and her daughters drove first to Krakow, where they met a family friend and together made their way to Paris. Since arriving, Maryna says that she has felt supported. They have settled into a home in Southern Paris.

“When we got to Paris, I started looking for schools for my daughters. All three of the schools I found said they would take the kids on board. It’s good for them to have some routine. Their minds are working on something, not thinking about the war,” she said.

But Maryna is still constantly confronted with the realities of the war raging on in her homeland. Continuing to work as the managing director of a convenience store chain in Ukraine, it is up to her to find ways to get food to the people. Many of her stores have been lost – either taken over by Russian forces or destroyed by bombs or fires.

“The convenience stores are usually located in multi-level apartment buildings, if the store is lost it means that the building has been lost – all life aspects have been touched,” explained Maryna.

She began to wonder how she could do more, and one night, while speaking with friends in the south of Paris, Maryna found herself discussing the situation of firefighters in Ukraine.

“My friend was talking to me about how the firefighters are now using sports shoes, and they are melting,” said Maryna, explaining how the rise in bombings and fires has dramatically increased the need for firefighters in Ukraine. However, many are being forced to work without the proper equipment, suffering burns and injuries to their feet without functional, fire-resistant boots.

Maryna realised that this is how she could put her extensive expertise in the Ukrainian supply chain to use. She could even find the guards to follow cargo. Maryna contacted the government’s Emergency Services, which she sometimes uses to help deliver food from her convenience stores, to find out how to help.

They told her they needed 10,000 boots.

“I found my mission, and it was not to fight and kill, but to save lives,” she said. “Many Ukrainians now choose the battlefield. I choose this. I know how to help now, and I choose the area that I can do my best to support.”

Together, with the support of her friends in Paris, the Ukrainian diaspora, and the firefighters on the ground in Bucha, Maryna launched “Boots on the Ground,” a fundraising initiative to raise money for firefighter’s protective boots, which cost €200 a pair. 

She said: “This is a way to help Ukraine. I am not just sitting in Paris in a nice place. I really feel this is how I can participate in this, and not to be separated from what is happening there.”

“It is literally boots on the ground – it’s the basic thing they need to do their job.”

Maryna Sergiyenko, head of Boots on the Ground, a donation project to provide Ukrainian firefighters with fire-resistant boots.

You can donate to Boots on the Ground via Maryna’s website HERE.

