UKRAINE

Frostier welcome for Russians in French billionaires’ playground

The Cap Ferrat peninsula in southern France has long been a haven for wealthy Russians, with properties selling for up to €50 million. Businesses in the area are now feeling the squeeze of sanctions imposed on Moscow, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 8 April 2022 17:53 CEST
The Cap-Ferrat peninsula in southeastern France is a playground for wealthy Russians.
Local residents have been priced out of the property market and are now feeling the effect of sanctions on Moscow. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

The secretive and idyllic Cap Ferrat peninsula on France’s Mediterranean Cote d’Azur has been marked by an influx of wealthy Russians since the 2000s but local businesses are now expecting to feel the pinch from sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This will definitely have effects, lots of things depend on Russian clients,” said Jean-Francois Dieterich, mayor of the seaside Saint-Jean municipality — home to just 1,500 people in winter and with a 60-percent share of holiday homes.

“There’s widespread uncertainty, we don’t know how the conflict will turn out and the situation is unfavourable,” he added, while insisting that the local economy is not fully dependent on Russian cash.

Tucked between historic resort city Nice and the tiny principality of Monaco, Cap Ferrat saw an influx of Russians from around 2006, drawn by its wooded slopes and hidden coves.

Most of them were “demanding and in a hurry,” said Barbara Benassaya of Pisani Real Estate.

Paying up to 50 million euros ($54 million at current exchange rates) for a home, “they artificially inflated the market, they were prepared to over-pay for properties,” said Benjamin Mondou of Century 21 Lafage Transactions, another real estate firm.

Villas like this one in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat sell for tens of millions of euros.

Villas like this one in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat sell for tens of millions of euros. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

Although Russia’s ultra-rich have bought up homes in other idyllic French summer spots — oligarch Roman Abramovich prefers Antibes, further west — there are more of them in Cap Ferrat than anywhere else on the Mediterranean shore.

Russian-owned properties include the former zoo, transformed into a modernist villa, or the Santo Sospir villa decorated by artist Jean Cocteau.

There are only a few visible signs of the Russians’ presence when walking around the port.

One wine bar bears a Russian name, while a vast palace is being built by a faceless Monaco-based property holding company called Kozak and one of the construction firms’ trucks bears a Cyrillic inscription.

Many Cap Ferrat property owners hide their connection to the town behind shell companies based in the Bahamas or Guernsey, making a habit of secrecy.

Rolling Stones, flourishing flowers

Documents of property holding firm La Chabanne Project bear the name of Alexander Ponomarenko, who stepped down as boss of Russia’s largest airport after being sanctioned by the European Union for close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage.

The company is building three homes on a four-acre site that it bought for 83.5 million euros in 2008.

With more than a year of work still to go “Mr Ponomarenko’s accounts have been frozen, the workmen will go ahead with what’s already been paid for and then the site will have to halt”, one contractor told AFP of condition of anonymity.

The situation would create a “significant shortfall” for his business, the contractor added.

The economy ministry in Paris declined to comment on whether the Chabanne Project site was one of the 30 Russian-owned properties it says have already been frozen.

French authorities have become cagier about their work tracking oligarchs’ cash since the March seizure of a yacht linked to Igor Sechin, boss of oil firm Rosneft.

People living and working on the Cote d’Azur fear that the Russians will now be unable to pay employees or cover bills, while frozen assets cannot be sold or rented — further limiting economic activity.

The Rotenberg family, oligarchs with ties to Putin who own the Villa Shoshana on Cap Ferrat, are already under American sanctions.

And the Nellcote villa — where the Rolling Stones recorded their 1972 album “Exile on Main Street” — now belongs to a holding company whose documents name Magnitogorsk steel boss Viktor Rashnikov, sanctioned by the EU as an “influential oligarch”, and his daughter.

It is unclear whether the villa is also frozen.

Although its shutters were closed and there was no answer at the security post, the automatic watering system was still working in a garden whose window boxes overflowed with flowers.

‘Lost its soul’

It’s too soon for the sanctions to affect guard firm SPG Securite, whose signs are visible on many of the gates bristling with cameras, as it says it takes payment quarterly or annually.

But they are “dramatic for everyone” said one construction specialist on condition of anonymity.

“My village has lost its soul, there used to be a butcher and a hairdresser around here and now there’s only estate agents.”

Nevertheless, “we shouldn’t criticise, it’s thanks to them that we can eat”, he added.

Estate agent Benassaya says that “on purchases between two and three million (euros) we get a lot of Russians who have nothing to do with all this, who even say sorry for the conflict” in Ukraine.

“They have trouble getting money out. Some have accounts in Monaco which makes things a bit easier”.

She has seen a string of cancellations, mostly on rental contracts for “large villas at 200,000 euros per month”.

The Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat is a popular destination for Russian billionaires.

The Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat is a popular destination for Russian billionaires. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Some of the Russians who live in Cap Ferrat year-round have begun covering up their country’s flag on car number plates, local people said.

“All the cliches there might be about a Russian who made a fortune in the 2000s… tars a lot of businessmen with the same brush as oligarchs close to power,” said Edouard Deschepper, who is managing the reconstruction of Cap Ferrat’s Voile D’Or hotel for Russian developer Kirill Pissarev.

“As soon as people see ‘Russian’ in a request for a loan or to open a bank account, they’ll say ‘no’ nicely and without explanation,” he added, taking pains to note that Pissarev lives in London and has moved his wealth outside Russia.

On the other side of the conflict, Cap Ferrat also attracts many Ukrainians, including the country’s wealthiest man and Shakhtar Donetsk football club owner Rinat Akhmetov, who bought the Les Cedres villa for 200 million euros in 2019.

From his small boat, Arnaud Allary told AFP that his family had been “fishermen here for five generations”.

“Fifty years ago it was worth nothing, today I don’t have the money to buy a home and I pay 1,500 euros rent. I saw a little three room flat sold above the port for 1.3 milion!”

When the Russians arrive in summer, “sometimes there are 80 yachts here and I have to fish further and further out”, he added.

Without them, though, he’s likely to see fewer orders for lobster.

UKRAINE

Meet the British couple hosting Ukrainians in northern France

The Haidar family have welcomed eight people from Ukraine into their family home and a rented flat in the northern French city of Lille. They told The Local about their experience.

Published: 7 April 2022 11:18 CEST
Meet the British couple hosting Ukrainians in northern France

Iryna Vannykova never wanted to leave Ukraine. But the award-winning journalist and former press secretary to ex-President Viktor Yushchenko had little choice. 

“My best life, my best friends, my best work, my best home… all of that is in Ukraine. And right now, it is under bombs,” she told an audience in Lille, where she has found refuge. 

Initially Iryna wanted to stay in Kyiv to film the chaos, but family circumstances meant this wasn’t an option. She has two teenage daughters. Leaving them in a war zone was unthinkable. 

“On February 24th I was woken up by loud noises outside the window. I understood that those were explosions. I went into the girls’ room. I didn’t want to alarm them so I spoke quite quietly. I told them: ‘I’m sorry. I think there is a war starting. You should get your bags together,'” she said. 

“My priority was making sure my girls were safe and have a future.”

When the bombing in Kyiv began, Iryna and her two teenage daughters sought refuge in the basement.

When the bombing in Kyiv began, Iryna and her two teenage daughters sought refuge in the basement – with their dog Snezhok ['Snowflake']. (Source: Iryna Vannykova/Just Giving)

The family soon began a gruelling 2000 km journey by road to northern France where Nik and Veronica Haidar, a British couple, had offered to take them in – along with their dog Snezhok. Iryna and her daughters are currently living at the Haidar’s three-bedroom home in Lille. 

Nik and Veronica had worked in the former Soviet bloc during the 1990s for the BBC, alongside Ukrainian cameraman Misha – Iryna’s ex-husband. 

Five more members of Misha’s family have since made a 16-day journey to Lille where they are staying in an apartment procured for them by the Haidar family. 

“Both of us feel that sometimes in life, you have to do something. We’ve been so blessed in life. We kind of think that if the shoe was on the other foot, if we were in that situation, we’d really hope there would be some good people out there that would actually help us,” said Veronica. 

“Yes there is a personal cost to us, both in terms of time and resources, but it is nothing in comparison to what these people are dealing with. We can’t solve the refugee problem, there are four and a half million refugees, but what we can do is make a small difference to these eight people.” 

READ MORE Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine, says Macron

Nik and Veronica had a three-stage plan for welcoming the two groups to France. The first priority was ensuring that they arrived safely and had somewhere to rest; the next was getting them registered with the French authorities; and the final, ongoing stage, is to find a long-term arrangement that allows the families to remain in France for as long as is necessary. 

The second group of arrivals are currently staying in an apartment free of charge, but the property owner is looking to sell it, meaning the Haidar family are looking for a more sustainable solution. 

“There is social housing but the mairie is in a difficult position because they already have a waiting list of existing French residents who are looking for accommodation. They can’t bump people up to the front of the queue,” said Nik. 

But the Ukrainian arrivals have needs beyond housing: from phones and internet connections, to slippers, cutlery and French lessons.

“One of the biggest problems is that none of them speak any French. I banged my head against the wall ringing everybody who was offering free lessons,” said Nik. 

“These are intelligent, capable professionals. Their frustration is understandable. Now they’re at a place where they can’t even order a cup of tea.”

One of the arrivals, a 16-year-old, has managed to enrol in an international school, where English is spoken – and the Haidar family is paying for someone to provide French lessons to the two groups. Another guest of the family, a trained baker, is visiting a patisserie on Thursday to apply for a job. 

The Haidar family have paid for language lessons to help their guests integrate in France.

The Haidar family have paid for language lessons to help their guests integrate in France. (Source: Nik Haidar)

Grappling with the French authorities to register and get support has been a challenge. 

READ MORE France unveils guidelines for Ukrainian arrivals

France has opened up visa-free entry to Ukrainians for up to three years, but people who intend to stay need to register with local authorities in order to access financial support, healthcare and education for children.

“There has been quite a lot of confusion and lots of people running around. It’s a war so there’s confusion. The system works, but you need to be proactive yourself,” said Nik. 

After multiple calls and visits to their regional préfecture, the families are now registered officially – with autorisations provisoires de séjour – and will soon receive bank cards with money allocated each month. Official French policy is that the amount paid out varies according to family composition with a single person paid €6.80 per day. A family of ten would receive €37.40 per day, with an extra €7.40 for each adult. 

While this financial support is welcome, it will clearly not be enough to cover rent and other expenses. The Haidar family has organised a fundraising campaign seeking to raise £20,000 to find somewhere permanent to stay and cover immediate expenses for the next 12 months. 

Iryna and her daughters recently visited a beach near Lille.

Iryna and her daughters recently visited a beach near Lille. They appreciate the welcome they have received in France but are eager to return home once the fighting is over. (Source: Nik Haidar)

But it is unclear how long the war in Ukraine will continue to rage. Iryna only sleeps for a couple of hours each night and spends the rest of her time scrolling through news websites and asking for news from her husband and mother who remain in Kyiv. 

“My mother’s house is okay. She didn’t want to leave. She believes that Ukraine is her country – she wants to live there and die there,” said Iryna. 

“When we win, and I believe we will win, we will rebuild, we will put everything back and you will know that Ukraine is the bastion that holds back the hordes that come from the East.” 

You can read more about the story of the Haidar family and their Ukrainian friends here. Any support for the families is more than welcome – you can donate via this link

