Covid cases in France fall below 50,000 a day

After seeing a huge spike in case numbers over Christmas and New Year, France saw another wave of cases, linked to the Omicron variant, in March.

Case numbers peaked in April at 140,000 cases per day and have been steadily falling since and have now gone below the symbolic 50,000 cases per day level.

The below graph from Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod illustrates the trend, using the weekly average case numbers, which are generally considered more reliable as they avoid dips in reporting over weekends and public holidays.

📉 Le nombre de cas quotidiens (en moyenne sur la semaine écoulée) repasse ce soir sous le seuil symbolique de 50 000, pour la première fois depuis que le variant #Omicron est majoritaire. #Covid19 1/4 pic.twitter.com/5RlFDuCkVE — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) May 3, 2022

The spikes in January and March were not accompanied by the kind of pressure on hospitals that was seen in the early stages of the pandemic, thanks to France’s high vaccination rate, but hospitalisations had risen as case numbers rose.

Rates of Covid patients in hospital, in ICU and death rates have also seen a corresponding fall.

In total 22,849 positive patients were hospitalised on Tuesday, compared to 23,211 the day before and 24,703 last Tuesday. This data includes patients who were admitted for Covid and patients who were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive.

Le nombre de patients #Covid hospitalisés en soins critiques repasse ce soir sous le seuil de 1 500, pour la première fois depuis fin mars (sauf que cette fois, la baisse va continuer). 1/n pic.twitter.com/mnkNUyJyx7 — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) May 3, 2022

The number of Covid positive patients in intensive care (1,498) fell below 1,500, which had not happened since the end of March.

France has relaxed many of its Covid restrictions and no longer requires a vaccine pass to enter venues such as bars, cafés and restaurants.

Masks are no longer required in bars, shops or other indoor public spaces, but remain compulsory on public transport.

