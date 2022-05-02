Read news from:
The new flags you’ll see on French beaches this summer

France has introduced an overhaul of the safety flags on its beaches, bringing it more into line with other European countries in time for the summer season.

Published: 2 May 2022 09:46 CEST
(Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

A decree published on January 31st in the Journal Officiel aims to standardise safety flags on beaches along the French coast, which have, historically, been different depending on the regions and beaches.

Most of the changes are minor. The most notable alteration is the shape, which changes from triangular to horizontal.

On the whole, the standard traffic light standard is maintained

  • Green indicates swimming is authorised for all
  • Yellow warns of the need for swimmers to remain vigilant
  • Red indicates that swimming is forbidden.
  • Purple flag signals water pollution.
  • A new flag – a horizontal red stripe over a horizontal yellow one – replaces the current blue flag to indicate the swimming is supervised in a certain area.
  • A black-and-white chequered flag has also been introduced which indicates an area in which water sports may be practised. Swimming is not outlawed in these areas, but the flag warns swimmers and those undertaking watersports to be vigilant.

Several French beaches had adopted the new signal flags last summer, which are recognised internationally, and allow tourists from other countries to more easily understand the bathing conditions, but the decree makes them standardised across the country.

These new flags meet an existing international standard established by the International Life Guard Sailing (ILGS), and bring France into line with numerous other nations. 

Paris suspends electric bus fleet after fires

Dozens of electric buses will be taken off the streets of Paris temporarily "as a precaution" after two of the vehicles caught fire, public transport operator RATP said on Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Following a second blaze on Friday morning, in which no one was hurt, “RATP has taken the decision to suspend use of 149 electric buses” of manufacturer Bollore’s Bluebus 5SE model, the state-owned company said.

The number 71 bus that caught fire in southeast Paris early on Friday released thick clouds of black smoke and a strong smell of burning plastic, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

“The bus driver immediately evacuated all the passengers. Nobody was hurt,” RATP said, while the city fire service said the blaze was put out by around 30 firefighters.

A first bus caught fire on the upscale Boulevard Saint-Germain in central Paris on April 4th, destroying the vehicle but again causing no injuries.

Bluebus is part of the sprawling empire of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, whose interests range from transport and logistics to media, generating around €24 billion per year in revenue with 80,000 employees.

Bollore’s 12-metre electric buses are a familiar sight on the streets of the French capital, emblazoned with the words “100 percent electric vehicle”.

On its website, the company says the buses are “fitted with a new generation of batteries… with high energy density and optimal safety” spread around the roof and rear of the vehicle.

