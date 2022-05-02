The new flags you’ll see on French beaches this summer

A decree published on January 31st in the Journal Officiel aims to standardise safety flags on beaches along the French coast, which have, historically, been different depending on the regions and beaches.

Most of the changes are minor. The most notable alteration is the shape, which changes from triangular to horizontal.

On the whole, the standard traffic light standard is maintained

Green indicates swimming is authorised for all

Yellow warns of the need for swimmers to remain vigilant

Red indicates that swimming is forbidden.

Purple flag signals water pollution.

A new flag – a horizontal red stripe over a horizontal yellow one – replaces the current blue flag to indicate the swimming is supervised in a certain area.

A black-and-white chequered flag has also been introduced which indicates an area in which water sports may be practised. Swimming is not outlawed in these areas, but the flag warns swimmers and those undertaking watersports to be vigilant.

[#VendrediLecture #baignade 🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️] 👩‍🚒👨‍🚒Avec l’application de la nouvelle norme de 2020, certains drapeaux des zones de baignade surveillées changent. 🟢🟠🔴

👉https://t.co/q1zgJ98915 pic.twitter.com/wu8h3mNUsY — Sdis 22 (@Sdis_22) July 23, 2021

Several French beaches had adopted the new signal flags last summer, which are recognised internationally, and allow tourists from other countries to more easily understand the bathing conditions, but the decree makes them standardised across the country.

These new flags meet an existing international standard established by the International Life Guard Sailing (ILGS), and bring France into line with numerous other nations.