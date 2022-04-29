Read news from:
What to do if you have fallen victim to a scam in France

We've all done it - clicked on the link or handed over personal details before realising that it's a scam. But if you've fallen victim to scammers, what steps should you take next to make sure your personal data is protected?

Published: 29 April 2022 15:41 CEST
Photo: Pickawood / Unsplash

It’s unfortunately a fact of life in France to regularly receive scam emails, texts or calls purporting to be from the bank, your energy supplier, La Poste, Ameli, the tax office or any number of legitimate operators. Even law enforcement bodies have been copied and used in scams.

Over the years, we’ve reported regularly on online scams.

The standard advice to avoid falling victim to these criminal attempts to steal personal information involves being ever-vigilant by carefully checking any emails, texts, or notifications for errors or inconsistencies which may reveal its fraudulent nature – such as the address of the sender, or weird typography, poor spelling.

If in doubt, the advice runs, do not click any links, and remember you can always call the organisation from which the message purports to originate to check whether they really have tried to contact you.

And that’s all good advice.

But some of the scams appear very convincing and people do fall for them – if you’re busy or distracted it’s all too easy to click on a link without really thinking.

What can you do then?

If you have shared your bank details, you should contact your bank as soon as possible. Be honest, tell them you think you have been the victim of a scam and they will help you. You can cancel your card, and block unauthorised withdrawals. 

It all takes a bit of time, sorting out a new card and so on, but safeguarding your money means criminals can’t empty your account.

If you haven’t shared your bank details then things are less urgent, but there are still steps that you can take to protect your personal data.

French data protection laws mean that if your details have been compromised as part of a hack, you have to be informed, so from time to time you might get a scary-sounding letter telling you that some of your details were compromised, usually as part of a hack of a big company or government database.

The best place to get advice is the government’s anti-scam website (www.cybermalveillance.gouv.fr).

The site has a ‘diagnostic’ where you can fill in a form explaining what has happened to you, and it will then offer tailored advice depending on the kind of scam you have fallen victim to.

It can also help find a local, approved, professional if you need any additional help – though you may be charged for that. 

Depending on the type of scam, the advice may include going to the police or gendarmerie to file a formal complaint. This is up to you, but if you’re nervous of trying to navigate the policing system, you can call victim support service France Victimes on 116 006 (freephone) for help.

You can also report online scams or illegal content on the internet at Pharos, the government’s official portal for reporting illegal internet content.

In-person scams

The most common scam types are via email, text or phone call, with the scammers targeting your personal data.

But there are people who try out in-person scams to relieve you of your cash too, and these are particularly common in tourist hotspots.

In addition to the standard pickpockets, tourist sites are often infested with tricksters running fake games, selling counterfeit goods or even women flashing their breasts to distract men who are using ATMs (yes, that does happen).

DRIVING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: The new sign appearing on French roads

If you have been driving in France you might have noticed a new sign appearing on the autoroutes - here's what it means and what you need to do.

Published: 29 April 2022 11:39 CEST
EXPLAINED: The new sign appearing on French roads

Motorway operators have begun introducing new signage to remind drivers about a safety rule when driving on the country’s autoroutes.

The rule itself was actually introduced in 2018, but it seems that few drivers are aware of it – leading to the installation of signs on major routes across France.

This is what it looks like:

Image: Vinci

It refers to the ‘safety corridor’ law, which was added to the Code de la route (highway code) in 2018.

This refers to the rule that if a vehicle is parked or going slowly on the hard shoulder, drivers approaching in the right hand lane should slow down and switch lanes to the centre or left lane, if it is safe to do so. 

It was introduced after a space of accidents in which highways workers died while working on the hard shoulder, after vehicles travelling on the inside lane crashed into them.

The Code says: “The safety corridor consists of a virtual barrier that all drivers must respect as soon as they approach personnel intervening on the side of a road.

“In concrete terms, when a vehicle equipped with special lights, or any other vehicle whose driver is using its hazard warning lights, is stopped or travelling at a slow speed on a hard shoulder or emergency stop strip, any driver travelling on the right-hand edge of the road must, on approaching it, reduce their speed in accordance with Article R. 413-17 and change lanes after ensuring that he can do so safely.

“If it is not possible to change lanes, the driver must keep as far away as possible from the vehicle while remaining in his lane.”

Failure to comply with this rule is a traffic offence and can result in a €135 fine.

The new road signs appear in sets of three, around 300m apart, reminding drivers of the steps they should take.

Je ralentis – I slow down

Je m’éloigne – I am moving away

Je change de voie si possible – I change lanes if it is possible to do do

These steps apply only if you see a vehicle either parked or moving slowly on the hard shoulder – it applies to highways employees but also private vehicles such as a broken-down car.

