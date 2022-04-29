Read news from:
Le Pen will stand in French parliamentary elections

Defeated French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will stand in parliamentary elections in June, her party announced on Thursday, underlining how she intends to remain in frontline politics.

Published: 29 April 2022 09:32 CEST
Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen. Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

The 53-year-old failed in a bid to unseat President Emmanuel Macron last weekend, but achieved a historic score of 41.5 percent.

The head of her Rassemblement National (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, confirmed that Le Pen would stand again for her constituency in northern France in parliamentary elections scheduled for June 12th and 19th.

Ahead of the presidential elections, she had suggested that if she lost she would quit politics and devote her time to her hobby of breeding cats.

“Marine Le Pen will stand for another term in the Pas-de-Calais,” Bardella told reporters in the south of France.

Le Pen represents the deprived former mining town of Henin-Beaumont and surrounding area where she was elected in 2017 with around 58 percent of the vote.

Le Pen defiantly called her score in last weekend’s presidential election a “brilliant victory” and quashed rumours that she would step back after her third successive presidential defeat.

Her party is now gearing up for parliamentary elections, hoping to secure a major presence in the national assembly after the disappointment of 2017 that saw it capture just eight seats.

Le Pen looks set to spurn a suggestion of combining forces with new rival on the French far-right, ex-TV pundit Eric Zemmour, whom she has clashed with repeatedly in recent months.

“He needs to deflate his head, which is enormous, and stop insulting people,” RN vice-president Louis Aliot said of Zemmour on Monday.

A recent poll by the Harris Interactive group suggested the RN could win 75-105 seats in the 577-seat national assembly without an alliance with Zemmour.

French village’s votes cancelled after candidate’s polling station film

The votes of everyone in one French village have been cancelled after a presidential candidate filmed himself in the polling station and published the video on social media - an act strictly forbidden by France's electoral laws.

Published: 28 April 2022 09:40 CEST
Jean Lassalle stood in the French presidential election on a ruralist platform, but was knocked out in the first round, receiving 3.13 percent of the vote.

When the time came to vote in the second round – choosing between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen – he opted to abstain.

However, instead of simply staying at home he went along to the polling station in his home village of Lourdios-Ichère, close to the Spanish border, and filmed a short video stating that he was not voting – ending him with slipping his ballot paper into his pocket rather than putting it in the ballot box.

Unfortunately this contravenes France’s strict electoral laws, which prohibit “the dissemination of electoral propaganda messages” on either polling day or the day before.

France’s Constitutional Council decided that he had broken this rule and also “undermined the respect due to the dignity of the electoral operations in which he participated as a candidate in the first round”.

The Council has therefore annulled all the votes cast in Lourdios-Ichère.

Lassalle also faces possible criminal charges for breaking election law.

He has justified his actions by saying there were no voters in the polling station when he filmed his video, but has promised an apology to the villagers’ whose votes have been cancelled.

Although the results of the presidential election were formally announced by the Interior Ministry in the early hours of Monday, the Constitutional Council then reviews the election, takes reports for its delegates at polling stations and deals with any complaints and disputes over voting.

It will then publish a revised voting total – minus the votes of the villagers of Lourdois-Ichère and any other polling station where irregularities have occurred.

With Macron winning by 58.55 percent to Le Pen’s 41.45 percent, the votes of the 136 inhabitants of Lourdios-Ichère are unlikely to affect the overall result. 

