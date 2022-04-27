French internet cables sabotage – what we know so far

Internet and phone services were down or running slowly in multiple French towns and cities on Wednesday after fibre optic cables were cut overnight in suspected attacks on the crucial data infrastructure, telecom operators said.

What’s going on?

Slowdowns and outages were reported to internet services on Wednesday morning in several major French cities, following reported acts of vandalism on the fibre optic network.

The operators Free, Bouygues Telecom and SFR appear to have been the worst hit, with Orange saying its customers were not affected.

What has caused it?

According to the operators, it was caused by fibre-optic cables being deliberately cut.

SFR says it was the victim of “well-structured malicious acts around 4am”.

It added that the number of outages and their timing suggests a coordinated act.

Shortly before 12 noon, Free posted images on its Twitter timeline of cut lines.

Where have services been affected?

The Downdetector site, on which users can indicate disruption to services, peaks in reports of problems for Free users appeared around Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Reims, Strasbourg and Lille, while the same site’s map for SFR users highlights increased issues in Paris, Troyes, Lyon, Nantes and Marseille.

The SFR infrastructure is also used by Bouygues Telecom and Free – and an estimated 100,000 Free customers have been affected, the company said. SFR has not yet audited the number of affected customers, while Bouygues said that it does not use the affected links. Orange customers are also not affected.

How long will it take to sort out?

Redundant infrastructure has been able to take the load reasonably quickly. Connections have slowly returned to normal throughout the morning while technicians are on the ground working to make repairs.

“SFR’s technical teams are fully mobilised,” the company said in a statement. But it also warned that repairs may take some time because key ‘backbone’ cables cables – which carry huge quantities of data between different regions and typically run along motorways or rail tracks – were targeted, requiring complex and time-consuming repairs.

SFR and Free said their technicians had been working to restore services since the early hours, with Free saying the problems had been “contained”.

Other IT companies such as cloud computing groups were also hit by the outages, which forced Free and SFR to move their data on to alternative routes.

“It’s a bit like if highways were cut, and traffic had to be redirected to smaller roads,” the managing director of Telehouse, one of the hubs of internet traffic in France, told AFP. By building new “roads” to circumvent the disturbances, “there may be small cuts here and there, but the internet works.”

Who is responsible?

This is of course the big question, but it’s too early to say and an investigation has been launched, with the government kept informed.

Apparently coordinated attacks on fibre optic cables are unprecedented.

“This sort of incident at this scale never happens,” one security source told AFP on condition of anonymity. “It’s the first time and we don’t know who it is for the moment.”

In March 2020, fibre optic cables used for Orange’s network were intentionally cut in the Paris region, depriving tens of thousands of users of internet connections, although the latest attack is on a much wider scale.