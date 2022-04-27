Read news from:
UKRAINE

French food firms given permission to change recipes for crisps, cookies and ready-meals because of sunflower oil shortage

The French government has allowed food manufacturers to temporarily change their recipes without changing ingredients on the packaging because of a shortage of sunflower oil caused by the war in Ukraine.

Published: 27 April 2022 11:27 CEST
Empty shelves where sunflower oil is usually found at a supermarket in Paris. (Photo: Thomas Coex / AFP)

Following consultation between food manufacturers and the government, authorities said that manufacturers of margarine, crisps, sauces, cookies or ready-meals can for six months replace sunflower oil with food-grade oils from other sources in their recipes without altering details on their packaging. 

All changes in recipes subject to a waiver will be referenced on the website of the Direction générale de la Concurrence, de la Consommation et de la Répression des fraudes (DGCCRF). 

In the meantime, customers should expect to soon see stickers on affected products indicating that ingredients have changed. There is no requirement for manufacturers to indicate which ingredient has been replaced.

In the case of the addition of allergenic products, however, or where the packaging contains claims that are no longer true, such as “100% organic”, for example, the indication of a change in recipes must be made immediately.

According to the Economy Ministry, up to 1,000 thousand products could be subject of exemption requests, including fried and breaded products, margarine, sauces, pasta, and pastries.

French supermarkets have already said that customers should avoid panic buying sunflower oil as they hold enough stock for several months’ supply. 

The Foodwatch association welcomed “the effort for transparency from the authorities” in relation to the current situation, but in a statement on its website called on “manufacturers and distributors undertake to inform us clearly on the shelves and online, for each product, transparently and without delay”. 

“We want to know about these ingredient changes, their duration and their rationale,” Foodwatch said.

“The need for flexibility to avoid production disruptions is understandable, and we understand that there may be occasional deviations from the ingredient lists. But it in no way prevents manufacturers from communicating clearly on these changes: no exemptions from our right to information.”

France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine

France is sending several heavy artillery pieces to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday, as growing numbers of Western nations contribute heavier arms to Kyiv following the Russian invasion.

Published: 23 April 2022 09:50 CEST
“We are delivering significant equipment, from Milan (anti-tank missiles) to Caesar (self-propelled howitzers),” Macron told regional newspaper Ouest-France.

“I think we have to continue on this route. Always with the red line that we will not become parties to the conflict.”

Defence Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Twitter that France would send “several Caesar artillery cannons and thousands of shells”.

Built by partly state-owned arms maker Nexter, the Caesar is a 155mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis, capable of firing shells at ranges of more than 40 kilometres (25 miles).

Macron’s Elysee Palace office did not reveal how many missiles and howitzers France would provide when contacted by AFP, saying that it did not want to reveal “operational information”.

But it added that the anti-tank missiles had already been delivered, while the howitzers would move “in the coming days”.

Around 40 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in France on the weapons’ use from Saturday, the presidency said.

Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky have repeatedly implored European and NATO powers to provide heavier weapons, especially artillery, as Russia launches a fresh assault on its neighbour’s east.

Although some countries like the US have been quick to respond, others — notably EU heavyweight Germany — fear further antagonising Moscow by delivering more powerful arms for Ukraine.

“There is no textbook for this situation where you can look up at what point we will be seen as party to the conflict,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told weekly Der Spiegel on Friday.

But he added that Europe’s top economy would replace Soviet-made weapons sent to Ukraine from eastern NATO and EU allies, including Slovenia, with new, German-made ones.

“This is a debate that goes to the heart of Germany’s political life, it’s a sovereign choice that belongs to Germany and we respect it,” Macron told Ouest-France, adding that he had recently spoken to Scholz.

“We have the same strategy as the chancellor, which is to say that we will aid the Ukrainians as much as possible but must be careful never to become parties to the conflict.”

