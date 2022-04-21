Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

French sunflower oil shortage ’caused by panic-buying’

Supermarkets in France have called on shoppers to stop panic-buying sunflower oil - insisting that there is no shortage but saying that excessive buying has created unnecessary problems.

Published: 21 April 2022 09:27 CEST
French sunflower oil shortage 'caused by panic-buying'
Empty shelves where sunflower oil is usually found at a supermarket in Paris. (Photo: Thomas Coex / AFP)

Between them, Russia and Ukraine represent 78 percent of the world’s sunflower oil exports and the war has been leading to concerns about shortages – although any effect will not be felt until the summer at the earliest.

Despite this, shoppers have been panic-buying, leading to empty shelves in French supermarkets.

“There is no shortage for current consumption and there will not be until the summer,” Michel-Edouard Leclerc said. His views were echoed by System U president, Dominique Schelcher, who said. “There will be products, don’t panic.”

France also produces its own sunflower oil – visit the south of the country in the summer and its hard to avoid seeing rolling fields of sunflowers.

Nevertheless, some supermarkets have decided to limit the maximum amount of sunflower oil that shoppers can buy in order to ensure there are no acute in-store supply issues caused by unnecessary panic-buying.

Professionals are also facing restrictions. Restaurant wholesaler Metro has limited restaurant customers to a maximum of 50 litres of sunflower oil per day, while industrial-scale food manufacturers have requested permission from the government to use alternatives such as rapeseed, palm or olive oil, if necessary, to make products such as crisps or biscuits without having to change already printed packaging – which would pose logistical issues.

The increase in demand has seen sunflower prices soar from €640 per tonne in February to nearly €1,000 today – increased costs that will in time be passed on to consumers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Zelensky says he invited Macron to see evidence of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided.

Published: 17 April 2022 17:35 CEST
Zelensky says he invited Macron to see evidence of 'genocide' in Ukraine

“I talked to him yesterday,” Zelensky told CNN in an interview recorded on Friday but broadcast on Sunday.

“I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He’ll come and see, and I’m sure he will understand.”

Zelensky said he also thought US President Joe Biden would come at some point, though White House officials have said there are no plans to do so.

The Ukrainian leader said he believed Macron was shying away from using the term “genocide” — a term Biden has now used regarding the war in Ukraine — because he thinks it would hurt the chances for diplomatic engagement with Russia.

The Ukrainian president said earlier that Macron’s refusal to use the designation was “very painful for us.”

READ ALSO: French police officers travel to Ukraine to investigate Bucha mass grave

Macron is in the heat of an election campaign, with a second-round vote against far-right politician Marine Le Pen set for next Sunday.

He told France’s Radio Bleu on Thursday that it was not helpful to Ukraine “to enter into verbal escalations without drawing all of the conclusions.”

“The word ‘genocide’ has a meaning” and “needs to be characterized legally, not by politicians.”

Zelensky, in his CNN interview, said he would also like to see Biden visit Ukraine.

READ ALSO: France seizes more Russian property including €100m Abramovich mansion

A growing list of European leaders have made their way to Kyiv in shows of support, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After Johnson visited the devastated Ukrainian town of Bucha — where officials say scores of civilians were “simply shot in the streets” — he said evidence of a massacre by Russian troops “doesn’t look far short of genocide to me.”

Regarding a possible visit by Biden, Zelensky said, “I think he will” come, “but it’s his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends.”

READ ALSO: Meet the British couple hosting Ukrainians in northern France

“But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

US officials say they are considering sending an emissary to Kyiv, but for now, have ruled out a high-risk visit by the 79-year-old president himself.

SHOW COMMENTS