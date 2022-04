Why do I need to know Vendredi saint?

Because it’s the French for one of the most important days on the Christian calendar, and a public holiday in many countries… but not in most of France.

What does it mean?

Literally, it means ‘sainted (or blessed) Friday’. It’s the French term for Good Friday – the Friday before Easter and the day, according to Christians, that Jesus Christ was crucified.

We’ve written about it elsewhere, but while Good Friday is celebrated in countries around the world, in most of France it’s just another day.

READ ALSO Why is Good Friday not a holiday in (most of) France?

Use it like this

Le Vendredi saint marque la crucifixion de Jésus – Good Friday marks the day of Jesus’ crucifixion