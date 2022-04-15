Read news from:
LEARNING FRENCH

Explained: When should you greet a French person

In France formal greetings are important if you don't want to be thought rude - and there is a wide variety of situations when you should greet someone.

Published: 15 April 2022 08:40 CEST
Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP

We’ve written before about why bonjour is the most important word in the whole French language, and it’s true that in France you will be expected to do a lot more formal greeting than you would in anglophone countries.

In the UK or the US it’s perfectly acceptable to go straight ahead and place your order if you’re in a shop, bar or café without first greeting the staff member. In France that would be perceived as rude, so you should always start with a bonjour (or a bonsoir, depending on the time of day).

One French boulangerie worker told us: “If you don’t start with a bonjour I will think that you don’t see me as a person, you’re treating me like a robot.”

READ ALSO Why bonjour is the most sacred word to French people

In a normal day, you can easily clock up 50 bonjours.

Here are some of the situations in which you would be expected to greet someone – and, by the way, ‘excusez-moi‘ is not counted as a greeting.

Colleagues

With colleagues you know well you would normally greet them in a more informal manner (salut) and then start chatting, just as you would in any other country.

But if you work in a big company or a shared workspace you would be expected to greet colleagues that you don’t know well or even don’t know at all if you see them in a corridor, kitchen or meeting space.

When the employment of a British theatre director working in Paris was abruptly terminated, among the complaints made by her staff was that she did not say bonjour in the morning.

However, Emily in Paris fans can rest easy – it is not expected to do la bise (the cheek kiss greeting) in the workplace.

Shop/café/bar/restaurant staff

If you’re in a boulangerie, pâtisserie, fromagerie or other food store, once you get to the front of the queue you should start with a bonjour before placing your order.

Likewise in a bar or café greet the serving staff when they show you to your table, or come to take your order.  

At the supermarket give a greeting to the cashier on the checkout (unless you’re using self-checkout, it’s not necessary to greet French machines).

If you’re in a clothes shop or boutique staff will usually greet you when you enter and may come up and offer to help. If you would rather shop alone, it’s perfectly acceptable to say that you’re just looking, thank you.

If you need to attract the attention of a member of staff, start with a bonjour and not an ‘excuse me’.

Office workers/fonctionnaires

If you’re going into the préfecture or an office such as the tax office, definitely greet staff members and then either explain that you have an appointment or ask if anyone can help you.

READ ALSO The times to avoid when calling a French office

Elevator buddies

If you’re getting into an elevator it’s considered polite to greet the other occupants, even if you don’t know them, and to greet people who join at different floors.

When you get out, the fellow travellers will usually say goodbye or wish you bonne journée/bonne après-midi/bonne soirée (have a nice day/afternoon/evening), and you should return the compliment.

Waiting room companions

If you’re in the waiting room at the doctor, dentist or other you should definitely greet the other people in the waiting room. If you’re in a busy medical establishment expect regular choruses of greetings whenever new people arrive.

In good news though, the greeting is all that is expected. Once you have greeted your room companions there is no need to start exchanging small talk or swapping symptoms, so you can go back to ignoring those around you and reading a book, messaging friends, or scrolling Twitter.

Obviously greet the doctor/nurse/dentist once you are called for your appointment.

School gates

If you’re dropping off/picking up children from school expect to exchange a lot of greetings with other parents who are waiting at the school gate, plus of course the teacher if you see them.

In smaller places, a kiss-greeting was often performed at the school gates, but since the pandemic many people have been scaling back la bise and keeping it only for family and close friends.

Classmates

It’s not just the kids who are learning, if you start doing a regular class such as a French language class you should greet your classmates when you arrive.

And always, always politely greet the teacher, otherwise they will call on you to explain the plus que parfait in front of the whole class.

Gym buddies

If you’re doing a solitary gym routine you can get away without greeting fellow gym-users, but if you’re doing an exercise class it’s normal to greet other people in the class when you arrive.

Exercise classes are a great way to make new friends and start chatting, but even if it doesn’t progress this way, still greet your classmates.

Swimming is blissfully anti-social so you can just put your head underwater and ignore your fellow pool-users.

Neighbours

If you live in a small town or village you’re likely to know your neighbours and stop for a chat whenever you see them.

In the cities things are a little more anonymous, but greet neighbours if you see them in the hallway or the stairs.

If your building has a concierge or guardienne, definitely greet them if you want to receive your parcels in a timely fashion.

And the informal greetings

The above situations are all for people that you either don’t know at all or don’t know well. In this instance you would give a formal greeting of bonjour or bonsoir.

Obviously with friends it’s different, you would greet them either with bonjour or one of the more casual options – salut or coucou – and add a ça va? (how’s it going?) and then start chatting.

So when don’t you need to greet people?

This is a much shorter list. In general you don’t need to greet fellow passengers on public transport, but if you’re on a long journey on a plane or train it’s not unusual to greet the person sitting next to you.

If you’re in a city there is no need to greet people you see in the street, but if you’re walking in a small village or in the country it’s quite normal to greet fellow hikers.

If you walk into a café or bar there is no need to greet all the customers, unless you feel like creating your own French version of Cheers.

If you’re trapped in a burning building and the emergency services turn up you can probably forego the bonjour, although maybe add a merci once they have rescued you. 

LIVING IN FRANCE

Explained: How to register with a doctor in France

If you're here for the long term you will want to register with a doctor who can be your regular point of contact for all health-related matters - here's how the system works.

Published: 14 April 2022 11:06 CEST
Explained: How to register with a doctor in France

First things first, is registration compulsory?

If you’re applying for a carte vitale – the French state medical cover that all residents are entitled to after living here for three months – then you will need to register a medecin traitant (treating doctor) as part of the application process.

For more on how to register for a carte vitale, click HERE.

This is a fairly simple process of taking a form to any medecin généraliste (GP or family doctor) and asking them to sign it.

They are then registered as ‘your’ doctor, but unlike in the UK you’re not limited to seeing only that doctor or their colleagues.

If you want to, you can make an appointment with any medecin généraliste and it’s pretty common for French people to have a couple of ‘regular’ doctors – one near home, one near their workplace and maybe even one near their second home in the country.

If you want a doctor who speaks English, check out the medical app Doctolib – as part of its service it lists the languages spoken by each doctor. More info HERE. 

Payment

If you’re using a carte vitale, however, check the level of reimbursement as it’s usually lower with a doctor that you’re not registered with. 

In France you pay your doctor upfront at the appointment – the standard fee is €25 but some doctors can and do charge more – and the the cost is reimbursed through your carte vitale, if you have one, or through health insurance if you have it.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about visiting a doctor in France

In addition to your généraliste, if you need to see a specialist you can make an appointment with them directly, there is no need to be referred by your GP.

If you prefer not to register in the French state system, you can make an appointment with any doctor you like, and either cover the cost yourself, or pay for private health insurance.

Medical deserts

In most parts of France, finding a doctor is as simple as asking friends/family for a recommendation and then calling for an appointment, or getting online to find someone with the relevant qualifications near you.

However, if you are unfortunate enough to live in one of the country’s déserts médicaux (medical deserts), things may be more complicated.

Medical deserts are areas where there are not enough doctors to cater for the local population – most of them are in rural areas but some urban areas are affected too, especially the Seine-Saint-Denis area on the outskirts of Paris.

If you live in one of these areas there is not a simple solution – you may need to simply shop around until you find a doctor who will register you, who might be further away than you would like. If you’re in an urban area that is a medical desert, some health centres will only register you after several appointments.

You can check here to see whether your neighbourhood is a medical desert.

READ ALSO The French towns that do not have enough doctors

Children

If you have children they will be covered by your carte vitale until they turn 16 but if you register with a généraliste then you should register the children too, separately.

Généralistes will see children for appointments, but there are also pédiatres (paediatricians) who you can register with to take you through the usual illnesses and scrapes of childhood. 

You might prefer to see the same person so that you can build up a relationship, but as with other doctors you are not limited to your own pédiatre so you can make an appointment with someone else if they are busy. 

Non-residents

If you’re not a full-time resident in France you’re not entitled to be registered within the French state medical system, but you can still see a doctor if you need to.

You can make an appointment directly with a doctor’s office and you will need to pay for the appointment – €25 is the standard fee. If you have health insurance or travel insurance you may be able to claim back the cost, depending on the terms of your policy.

If you are using an EHIC (European health insurance card) or the UK version GHIC you might be able to claim back the cost depending on the reason – these cards are intended to cover emergency medical treatment and people are advised to have extra travel insurance.

Emergency

If you have a medical emergency in France you are entitled to go to hospital or call an ambulance whether you are a resident or not.

French hospitals are legally obliged to treat you if it is an emergency, but if you’re not resident in France and registered in the health system, you are likely to be presented with a bill for treatment.

If you visit a hospital Emergency department and have on-the-spot treatment but are not admitted, a flat fee of €18 applies.

READ ALSO What to do if you have a medical emergency in France

