2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

‘Nothing is decided’ – Macron calls on supporters to block far-right

Despite emerging as top of the polls in the first round, president Emmanuel Macron has warned that nothing is certain as the country moves towards a second round of voting.

Published: 10 April 2022 22:27 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters.
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Macron addressed supporters following the first round of the election, in which he scored around 28 percent, according to the preliminary results. 

His first-round score was the highest of any incumbent president since socialist leader François Mitterrand in 1988.  

But after thanking his supporters and those defeated candidates who have now publicly backed him, the incumbent urged caution. 

“Make no mistake: nothing is decided. The debate that we are going to have over the next fortnight will be decisive for our country and Europe,” he said, urging supporters to “spare no effort” to win over voters to his side. 

Article continues below video

A survey conducted by IFOP after preliminary first round results were published suggests that Macron will win just 51 percent of the vote in the second round run-off against 48 percent for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, although other early polls had a slightly wider gap. 

LIVE: Macron and Le Pen qualify for second round of French election, preliminary results show

“I invite our fellow citizens, whatever their political leaning, to join us. Some will do so to block the far right and I am aware that this does not mean support,” said Macron.

“I am ready to create something new, to gather people of diverse convictions and concerns, to build a unified project in the service of our nation for years to come. That is our power.

“We can make the choice of hope. I am counting on you”

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

‘I will put France in order’ Le Pen urges anti-Macron voters to back her

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen promised Sunday to put France in order if elected president, after election projections showed she had qualified for a run-off vote against President Emmanuel Macron on April 24.

Published: 10 April 2022 22:15 CEST
“I will put France in order within five years,” she told supporters, urging “all those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron” in the first round to back her in the second.

Le Pen was set to score over 24 percent of the first round vote, according to projections, an improvement on the 21.3 percent she achieved in the first round of the 2017 presidential election.

However with a projected 28 percent of the vote Emmanuel Macron also improved on his 2017 first round score of 24 percent.

But whilst Le Pen was up against it in 2017, the far right candidate is clearly more confident this time around, believing she can unite voters who don’t want to see another five years of Macron.

In a speech to supporters, she said that the country faced a choice: “Either division, injustice and disorder, or rallying around social justice”.

Le Pen touched on key themes she has addressed throughout the campaign: immigration, security and purchasing power.

“The French people have given me the honour of qualifying me for the second round. The French people obviously want to now decide between two opposing visions of the future”,  said the National Rally candidate.

Her cheering supporters chanted “we’re going to win.”

Le Pen’s second round percentage, when combined with those of Éric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan marks a historic moment in French politics. It is the first time that the far-right have secured more than a third of the first-round vote under the Fifth Republic. 

The final-round duel between Macron and Le Pen is expected to be tighter than the run-off between them in 2017, when the current president thrashed Le Pen with 66 percent of the vote.

Le Pen, bidding to be France’s first ever woman president, looked on course for a higher first-round score than in 2017 when she won 21.3 percent, and she will be able to pick up most of Zemmour’s votes in the second round. 

An IFOP survey, conducted immediately after provisional results were published, projects Le Pen obtaining 49 percent of the vote in the second round, narrowly missing out on power. 

