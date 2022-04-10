‘Nothing is decided’ – Macron calls on supporters to block far-right

Macron addressed supporters following the first round of the election, in which he scored around 28 percent, according to the preliminary results.

His first-round score was the highest of any incumbent president since socialist leader François Mitterrand in 1988.

But after thanking his supporters and those defeated candidates who have now publicly backed him, the incumbent urged caution.

“Make no mistake: nothing is decided. The debate that we are going to have over the next fortnight will be decisive for our country and Europe,” he said, urging supporters to “spare no effort” to win over voters to his side.

A survey conducted by IFOP after preliminary first round results were published suggests that Macron will win just 51 percent of the vote in the second round run-off against 48 percent for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, although other early polls had a slightly wider gap.

“I invite our fellow citizens, whatever their political leaning, to join us. Some will do so to block the far right and I am aware that this does not mean support,” said Macron.

“I am ready to create something new, to gather people of diverse convictions and concerns, to build a unified project in the service of our nation for years to come. That is our power.

“We can make the choice of hope. I am counting on you”