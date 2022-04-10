Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Low turnout in French election adds to uncertainty

Participation in the first round of the French presidential vote stood at 65 percent at 5pm on Sunday, the interior ministry said, down sharply from the same point in the 2017 election.

Scrutineers perform the votes' counting for the French presidential election first round at a polling station in La Possession on the French Indian ocean island of La Reunion, on April 10, 2022. (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP)

Analysts have forecast that turnout for the vote, in which President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, could be the lowest since 2002, injecting a high level of uncertainty into the race.

Mid-afternoon turnout was down 4.4 percentage points from 2017, when Macron upended the French political landscape by knocking out traditional parties on the left and right with an ambitious reformist platform.

He advanced to the run-off against Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who is again forecast by polls to qualify for the second round this year, and who has seen a sharp jump in opinion polls over the past week.

But turnout at this stage was well above the 58.5 percent of April 21st, 2002, when Marine’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, disproved polls by squeezing past the Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin to advance to the second round against incumbent president Jacques Chirac.

Chirac went on to win re-election in a crushing defeat of Le Pen, just as Macron beat out Marine Le Pen in the 2017 run-off with 66 percent of the votes to her 34 percent.

Polls suggest a repeat of the Macron-Le Pen contest would be much closer this year.

Some 48.7 million voters are registered for the election, to be followed by the run-off on April 24th.

LIVE: France votes in first round of presidential election

Welcome to The Local's live blog, where we bring you all the latest from the first round of voting in the 2022 French presidential election. Manually refresh this story to see the latest updates.

6pm – Paris turnout down

Data from the 5pm turnout update shows particularly low numbers in Paris. Just 52.17 percent by 5pm, down from 64.51 percent in 2017.

Voters in Paris and several of France’s larger cities have until 8pm to cast their vote. 

Overseas

It’s not just in France that polling stations have been open, French citizens living overseas retain their right to vote and polling stations are set up around the world to allow them to cast their ballot.

A voté

Casting a vote comes with a little ceremony in France, once you have dropped your ballot paper into the box, the election official calls out “à voté” (voted) and you can have your election card stamped as a souvenir of your foray into democracy.

5pm – Turnout

Turnout at 5pm stood at 65 percent, according to the Interior Ministry, below the turnout of 69.42 percent at the same point in the 2017 election.

New voters

Only French citizens can vote in presidential elections, and this includes a significant tranche of first-time voters who have taken French citizenship since the last presidential election in 2017.

This includes people from all around the world who have made France their home, including many British long-term residents of France who took French citizenship after the Brexit vote.

We spoke to some of them about how they felt to be voting for the first time.

Turnout 

The final voter turnout will not be known until later, but the official statistics released at 12 noon showed a turnout of 25.48 percent, slightly down on the 12 noon data from 2017, which stood at 28.54 percent.

Voters have until 7pm to case their vote in most parts of France, and until 8pm in the bigger cities.

In some parts of France’s overseas territories, voting opened on Saturday and has already closed. The difference in time is to allow all votes to be counted in time for mainland France’s 8pm deadline.

Candidates vote

All 12 of the candidates have now voted, presumably for themselves but maybe not.

Here’s Marine Le Pen voting in Henin-Beaumont in the northern Pas-de-Calais département which she represents.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron cast their votes in the seaside town of Le Touquet, their preferred holiday destination where Brigitte owns a house.

Preamble

On Sunday, April 10th, France heads to the polls for the first round of voting to pick its next president.

Polls close at 7pm in most areas, and 8pm in the big cities, and then the ballots start to be counted and the results come in.

We will be following all the action live this evening, bringing you the latest results, as well as the reaction, comment, analysis and what all of this means for round two – which will be held on April 24th.

As we go, we will also be explaining some of the peculiarities of the French system – such as why French elections have two rounds?

We’ll be looking at the voting process and how France manages to produce such accurate early elections.

And we’ll be asking if there is any truth in the idea that French presidents rarely get re-elected.

