For members
FRANCE EXPLAINED
How to have a traditional French Easter
Fish, flying bells and - of course - lots of chocolate. As Easter approaches, here's how to celebrate in the French style.
Published: 6 April 2022 12:25 CEST
Easter egg hunt organised by the French non-profit organization "Secours populaire" at the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
For members
FOOD & DRINK
Reader Question: How many baguettes does the average French person eat per day?
Baguettes are pretty popular in France - but how many does the average French person get through?
Published: 30 March 2022 13:35 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:06 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments