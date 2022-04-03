Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine, says French PM

“On the streets, hundreds of civilians cowardly murdered,” Macron wrote on Twitter, in reference to the town outside Kyiv from which Russian forces recently withdrew.

Les images qui nous parviennent de Boutcha, ville libérée près de Kiev, sont insoutenables. Dans les rues, des centaines de civils lâchement assassinés. Ma compassion pour les victimes, ma solidarité avec les Ukrainiens. Les autorités russes devront répondre de ces crimes. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 3, 2022

Shocking images of dead civilians who line the streets of Bucha emerged on Saturday, which have been met with international condemnation from Western leaders.

Article continues below video

This marked the same day Ukraine declared the town liberated from Russian military.

More than 300 residents of Bucha have been killed, mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters on Saturday. A mass grave is still open in one churchyard with hands and feet visible through the ground, he claimed.

French foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned “in the strongest terms” the alleged “massive abuses”.

He said France will collaborate “to ensure these acts don’t go unpunished and that those responsible are being sent to trial and convicted,” reported Sky news.

Western powers overall are reportedly working with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to bring those responsible for the civilian killings to justice.

Macron’s denouncement of Russia’s actions come after Poland’s deputy prime minister criticised France for being too close to Russia.