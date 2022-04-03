Read news from:
UKRAINE

Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine, says French PM

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday the "unbearable" images of murdered civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and said Russian authorities "must answer for these crimes".

Published: 3 April 2022 16:41 CEST
An elderly woman cries near her house in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, where town's mayor said 280 people had been buried in a mass grave and that the town is littered with corpses. - Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister said today. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

“On the streets, hundreds of civilians cowardly murdered,” Macron wrote on Twitter, in reference to the town outside Kyiv from which Russian forces recently withdrew.

Shocking images of dead civilians who line the streets of Bucha emerged on Saturday, which have been met with international condemnation from Western leaders.

This marked the same day Ukraine declared the town liberated from Russian military.

More than 300 residents of Bucha have been killed, mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters on Saturday. A mass grave is still open in one churchyard with hands and feet visible through the ground, he claimed.

French foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned “in the strongest terms” the alleged “massive abuses”.

He said France will collaborate “to ensure these acts don’t go unpunished and that those responsible are being sent to trial and convicted,” reported Sky news.

Western powers overall are reportedly working with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to bring those responsible for the civilian killings to justice.

Macron’s denouncement of Russia’s actions come after Poland’s deputy prime minister criticised France for being too close to Russia.

UKRAINE

Poland criticises France and Germany for being too close to Russia

Poland's deputy prime minister accused France and Germany of having too strong ties to Russia in an interview published Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 3 April 2022 10:10 CEST
“Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow’s favour,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin.

“Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today,” Kaczynski said.

“Poland is not pleased with Germany’s role in Europe,” he added.

He rebuked Berlin for having sought to rebuild what the former 19th century chancellor Otto von Bismarck “had done… German domination but side by side with Russia”.

The Polish deputy prime minister condemned Berlin especially for failing to deliver enough weapons to Ukraine and refusing an embargo at least on the import of oil from Russia.

“It’s important to know that Russia gets four to five times more revenue from its oil sales than gas sales,” Kaczynski said.

READ ALSO: What would Germany do if Russia cuts off the gas supply?

“We cannot continue to permanently support a great power like Russia by paying it billions,” he added.

Before Russia’s invasion on February 24th, Germany imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, half its coal and around 35 percent of its oil.

Macron has previously come under criticism for his relationship with Putin and their close contact. His dealings with the Russian prime minister in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been one such sore point, according to political reports

READ ALSO: French firms under fire for continuing commercial operations in Russia

Meanwhile, France and Germany are preparing for a cut in Russian gas deliveries, France’s economy minister said on Thursday, as Putin warned Moscow will turn off supply for those who refuse to pay in rubles.

