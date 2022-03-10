Starting and running a business in France just got (slightly) easier

Launching and running a new business in France has, historically, been a fraught affair, with huge amounts of admin required.
The government has had several attempts at making this easier, including the micro-entrepreneur scheme which gives a simplified system for people setting up as small traders or self-employed/freelancers.
READ ALSO How to set up as a micro-entrepreneur
But while finding accurate, useful information online was possible, it was uncoordinated and scattered across several sites, the Minister in charge of small businesses, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said.
The Entreprendre.service-public.fr website, which launched last month, aims to bring a little administrative love to small business bosses new and old by bringing together reliable, up-to-date, neutral, personalised and free resources, as well as information and tools needed to create, manage and develop their business on a daily basis.
It aims to be an official one-stop shop for anyone running or planning to run their own company.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
It features up-to-date information on starting, taking over, managing, developing, closing and transferring ownership of any business, no matter how small – as well as customisable sections dealing with human resources, accounting and taxation. It will also allow business managers to make appointments with advisers able to talk them through the intricacies of running and developing a business in France.
READ ALSO 5 reasons to set up a business in France
A news section is expected to be added to the site later in the year, while Entreprendre will include access to a complementary site: formalites.entreprises.gouv.fr, “which has been open for testing since January 1st, 2022 and which from January 1st, 2023 will centralise all the administrative formalities for registering, modifying or ceasing its activity,” Lemoyne said.
Member comments