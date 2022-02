Why do I need to know SDF?

Because anyone could be unlucky enough to end up in this situation.

What does it mean?

SDF, pronounced ess-day-eff, stands for sans domicile fixe – without a fixed address. The shortened version is not just used in official reports, it’s widely used in everyday speech and news reports.

SDF used to describe homeless people, but isn’t limited to those sleeping on the street.

Anyone without a permanent home, including those staying in emergency housing or hostels for example, is included in the SDF category.

Someone living on the street is known as a sans-abri – without shelter.

READ ALSO: SIDA to RIB – the everyday French initials and acronyms to know

Charities say that around 300,000 people fall into the SDF category in France but a lack of official surveys means calculating the number of sans-abris is harder.

One count conducted in January 2022 estimated that there were at least 2,600 sans-abris living in Paris alone. One organisation claims the nationwide figure might be as high as 200,000.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Use it like this

83% des personnes SDF disent ressentir le rejet des passants – 83 percent of homeless people say they feel the rejection of passers-by

Les personnes sans-abri ne représentent qu’une partie des SDF – People without shelter only represent a part of those without a fixed address

Le nombre de SDF a doublé – The number of homeless people has doubled

Il est SDF – He is homeless

Synonyms

La population itinérant – The homeless population

Some people use the offensive terms mendiant or clochard to mean beggar. But one study found that up to a quarter of homeless people in France have some kind of employment.