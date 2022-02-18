Read news from:
The French baby names banned by law

France no longer has a list of acceptably French names that parents must pick from, but courts do have the power to ban certain names if they judge they will have an adverse effect on the little one's life. Here's a round-up of some of the names that have been refused over the years.

Published: 18 February 2022 15:01 CET
A nurse takes care of a newborn baby in France
A nurse takes care of a newborn baby in France - a country where courts can step in to stop parents giving silly names to their children. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Up until 1993 parents in France had to choose a name for their baby from a long list of acceptable prénoms laid out by authorities. But the list was scrapped under President François Mitterand and French parents were given the liberty to be a little bit more inventive.

However the law currently states that a court can still ban names if they decide it is against the child’s best interests.

The national statistics body INSEE publishes an annual list of the most popular baby names, but yearly lists of rejected names are not provided.

However, court decisions are often publicised when parents have been ordered to pick a different name for their new arrival.

Here’s a collection of some of those that have been rejected in recent years.

Griezmann-Mbappé

In 2019 football loving couple tried to name their son Griezmann-Mbappé, a neologism of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé who both play for France. The court turned down the request and the child was eventually named Dany.  In a separate case, CR7 – a nickname used for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo – was also rejected by a French court. 

Clitorine and Vagina 

French media report that these names were refused by courts in 2019. It is not hard to see why. 

Joyeux 

In October 2006, a Montpellier court wasn’t happy about a child having the name Joyeaux (happy). It remains unclear if the child was named after the cheeriest character in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but either way, the court slammed the decision, stating that the name was rejected due its “fantastical, almost ridiculous nature, that could create difficulties and actual embarrassment for the child”.

Patriste

From the other end of the emotional spectrum, Patriste was also barred. When said slowly, this word could be taken to mean pas triste (not sad). This name has been struck down by a French court. 

Nutella and Fraise

Nutella and Fraise (Strawberry) have both been turned down as names in France. Why? Because judges thought children with these names would be mocked as they grew up.

Some fruit-related names are allowed, however, and even quite common like Clémentine. 

Jihad 

In 2018, as France was reeling from years of deadly terror attacks that had taken place under the Hollande administration, a court in Dijon ruled against parents who wanted to name their child Jihad. 

Mohamed Merah 

Mohamed Merah was a terrorist killed in a standoff with French police after murdering seven people in southwestern France in 2012. When a couple tried to give their child the same name, a court struck it down, saying: “We consider that this would pose difficulties for the child and bring prejudices against him.”

It is unclear whether the name was intended as a tribute to the terrorist or not. 

Mini-Cooper 

The High Court of Perpignan ruled that Mini-Cooper was not a suitable name for a baby girl in 2015, ordering the parents to choose a more “classic” name. 

MJ

In 2010, two ultra Michael Jackson fans named their baby MJ.  The courts didn’t think the idea was such a Thriller and told the parents to Beat It [Sorry, Ed]. The parents might have had more luck with Billie Jean. 

Prince-William 

The Duke of Cambridge may not be a particularly inspiring figure for many people in the UK, but Queen Elizabeth’s grandson certainly appears to have a number of fans in France. However, a Perpignan court ruled that Prince-William was not an acceptable name of a baby boy. 

Anal 

As far as we know, no-one has ever attempted to name their child this. However a lawyer working at the Paris appeals court has listed a range of names on his website, which are best to avoid if you don’t want to have to change it later. Anal, he said, “simply cannot pass”. 

Thanks for the tip, Maître

If far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour wins the 2022 election this system could change, as he has said he is in favour of returning to a list of ‘French only’ first names for babies. Check the name generator below to see if yours would pass muster.

EXPLAINED: Is your name ‘French enough’ for France?

How the French really use Cher and Chérie

Even if you don't speak any French at all you are likely to know the words cher and chérie - but beware, because their use in modern France may not be what you expect.

Published: 17 February 2022 12:31 CET
Misconceptions and the changing use of language over the decades mean that cher/chere and chéri/chérie are among the French words most commonly misused by English-speakers.

We asked Camille Chevalier-Karfis, French language expert and founder of the French Today site, to explain exactly how these are used in modern France.

Mon chéri/ma chérie

This means my dear or my darling and is one of the French language’s best known endearments, so much so that it’s frequently dropped into everyday conversation even by non French speakers who want to add a bit of sophistication to their daily language.

Chérie is used in numerous film titles and is such a well-known phrase that there is even a brand of chocolates called Mon Chéri from the Italian firm Ferrero (they contain a cherry, a pun that doesn’t work at all in French where a cherry is une cerise).

But be careful before you drop mon chéri (for a man) or ma chérie (for a woman) into everyday conversation.

Camille says: “This is really one to use with your nearest and dearest, I use it for my husband, sometimes for my daughter – people I am really close to. I wouldn’t use it with friends.

“But because it’s such a well-known phrase in the English-speaking world I often get emails that refer to me as chérie and it’s just completely inappropriate!

“I know that the sender is just trying to be friendly, but to a French person this comes across as way too intimate. Save it for people you’re in a romantic relationship with, or perhaps family.

“It’s interesting actually because it’s a word that I think changed its meaning in about the 1960s, before that it was used more widely for friends.

“I wouldn’t use it all apart from for people I’m very close to. I think you sometimes hear it from people who are older and very well-off, but to me it comes over as quite pretentious. Of course, there are lots of different ways to use any language though!” 

Use instead – if you’re looking for a more up-to-date endearment, you could use mec for a man (similar to mate or buddy) or the more general les gars (guys) or pote (mate). If you’re in a romantic relationship with someone you’re spoiled for choice in French – we like ma puce (my flea) or bébé (baby) but you can find a full list HERE.

Cher/chere

This also means dear, but has some very different usages in modern France.

It’s the standard way to begin a letter or a very formal email – either Cher Jean Dupont/ Chère Jeanne Dupont or Cher Monsieur/Chère Madame depending on the context.

You’ll also see it used in a more formal way by business people and – especially – politicians when they are referring to their colleagues or international counterparts.

For example in the below tweet, president Emmanuel Macron uses cher to congratulate Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election to the presidency in Germany, saying: “Dear Frank-Walter, congratulations on your re-election. Together, let us continue to nurture the precious friendship between Germany and France and to promote our European values.”

In this context it’s a formality, similar to British MPs referring to their colleagues as My Right Honorable Friend. 

Mes chers compatriotes is also the standard beginning for any politician directly addressing the electorate, in the same way that US politicians might say ‘my fellow Americans’.

Cher is also sometimes used by couples, but is quite old-fashioned and not often used by younger people.

Camille says: “Because this is often used in a formal context, it can come over as a bit sarcastic if you’re using it with acquaintances. 

“It’s really too formal and like with many excessively formal words and phrases it can come across as sarcastic or even hostile if you use it in an informal context.

“Younger people no longer use it among friends but I wouldn’t use it with people that you know or work colleagues, unless you are actually the President of the Republic.”

And if you look into the replies to Macron’s above tweet, you come across people who use cher to reply sarcastically to him, such as the person below who replies: “Dear Manu [the shortened version of Emmanuel] I call you Manu and use ‘tu’ with you … you’d better look at what’s going on in the former French Republic and apologise to the people you want to piss off… in any case, we’ve gone to a totalitarian place”

Camille Chevalier-Karfis is a French language expert, and founder of FrenchToday.com. Do you have a language question for Camille? Email [email protected]

