COVID-19

France could end vaccine pass requirement ‘by March’

People in France may no longer need to hold a Covid-19 vaccine pass from the end of March, government spokesman Gabriel Attal has suggested - a week before up to five million passes are set to be deactivated.

Published: 9 February 2022 15:04 CET
France's Covid-19 vaccine pass could be phased out as soon as the end of March, government spokesman Gabriel Attal has suggested Photo: Joel Saget / AFP

The pass – required for entry to a wide range of venues including bars, restaurants, ski lifts, tourist sites and long-distance trains – could be scrapped as soon as March, said Attal.

But the news will come as scant comfort to between four and five million people in France who have not had a booster and will therefore have their pass deactivated from next week.

As Covid-19 cases fall in France, Attal indicated that the end of the vaccine pass requirement may be nigh.

“The number of cases is down 35 percent, the reproduction rate of the virus is now 0.77 – this shows that the epidemic is regressing,” he said after the weekly Council of Ministers at the Elysée Palace.

“But let’s be careful not to boast,” he cautioned. “Hospitals remain under tension.”

Health minister Oliver Véran had previously suggested that the pass could be scrapped by July.

Attal confirmed that nightclubs can reopen, as already scheduled, from Wednesday, February 16th, and said: “There are reasons to hope that by this time horizon the situation will have improved sufficiently for us to be able to lift its final measures.” 

The “time horizon” to which he referred is understood to mean the period around the end of March and beginning of April. 

Professor Alain Fischer, président of the conseil d’orientation de la stratégie vaccinale, which advises the government, had earlier suggested a similar timeline.

Questioned in the Senate on Wednesday, Fischer clarified the conditions which must be met for the the government to officially signal the end of the vaccine pass requirement. “We need a reduced incidence rate. That means at least 10 or 20 times lower than today, and – above all – that the current hospital overload has disappeared.”

He went on: “If people get vaccinated and follow the rules, by the end of March to April, I hope we will reach this situation.”  

Health Minister Olivier Véran had also alluded to the possibility of bringing forward the end date for passes. On February 2nd, he told BFMTV:  “The end  [of the vaccine pass], we know it, it’s July. But if we can remove the pass before, we will.”

But the reduced deadline for getting a booster dose, which was cut from seven to four months, means that up to five million people could see their older health passes deactivated from Tuesday, February 15th, and there are not enough available vaccination slots for everyone to get a third jab in time.

From that date  anyone over 18 will have to receive a booster if their second dose was more than four months ago.

This applies to both residents of France and tourists.

Find full details on the booster shot requirement HERE.

COVID-19 VACCINES

French health minister: If you’ve had Covid you may not need a booster for your vaccine pass

People who have had Covid may not need a booster shot in order the keep their vaccine pass active, the French health minister has announced.

Published: 3 February 2022 10:44 CET
Moderna syringes lie waiting for use in a Covid vaccination centre in France.
France has announced a shift in its 'one infection = one dose policy' (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

Health minister Olivier Véran announced on Thursday that people who have been double vaccinated, but then caught Covid before they could get a booster shot, will not need the booster to keep their vaccine pass activated.

They can still get a booster – three months after their infection date – if they wish, but it will no longer be required for the vaccine pass.

Previously the government had stated that the booster was needed for everyone, even recently infected people, in order to maintain the vaccine pass that is required to enter a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, ski lifts, cinemas and long-distance trains.

France has a ‘one infection = one dose’ rule in place which means that having a bout of Covid is counted the same as a single dose of the vaccine.

So for example if you had Covid before the vaccine rollout began, you would have a single dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, plus a booster so that one Covid plus two vaccines equals the required three ‘doses’.

Conversely, double vaccination followed by a bout of Covid also equals three doses.

“The immune system needs to be stimulated at least three times,” Véran told BFMTV – specifying that the timing of this ‘stimulation’ doesn’t matter. 

Janssen 

France requires people who have been injected with the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, to receive a top-up dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, followed by a booster when eligible, in order to keep their fully vaccinated status.

Under 18s 

People less than 18 years and 1 month old are not required to have received a booster dose (or third stimulation of the immune system) to use the vaccine pass. 

People under 16 do not use the vaccine pass at all, but instead are still on the old health pass system. This means that they do not necessarily need to be fully vaccinated and can use negative Covid test results as a substitute to enter health/vaccine pass venues. 

People under the age of 12 are not required to use any kind of pass. 

READ ALSO Vaccine pass: Travelling to France with children

When do I need to get a booster dose?

Under current rules, over 18s can get a booster dose three months after their second immune stimulation – whether this is from vaccination or infection. You have seven months to get a booster or your vaccine pass will be deactivated. 

From February 15th, you will need to get a booster within four months of your second immune stimulation to carry on using the vaccine pass.

Anyone who has had a booster will get a valid vaccine pass – even if more than four months passed between the second dose and the booster. The time limits refer only to people who have not been boosted. 

What about tourists and visitors? 

Booster doses are not required as a condition for entry into France. 

Tourists and visitors are however subject the vaccine pass rules, meaning that over 18s who have not had a booster may not be able to get a vaccine pass.

If you intend to rely on a previous infection rather than a booster, check that the positive test result from your home country is valid within the French system.

