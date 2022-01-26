France down to last 500 post-Brexit residency applications

This figure relates to all Brits who were living in France before December 31st 2020, and is well down on the 10,000-plus outstanding applications reported shortly after the deadline passed in September 2021.

The EU’s sixth joint report on the implementation of residency rights under part 2 of the Withdrawal Agreement brings together data from all EU member states – and the UK – on post-Brexit residency applications.

It revealed that 164,900 applications had been concluded, out of a total of 165,400 received.

Of those, 105,600 applications for permanent residency (a 10-year carte de séjour) were approved, along with 46,700 applications for non-permanent residency (the five-year carte de séjour).

A total of 3,500 were classed as “refused” – though this figure includes duplicate applications; and 9,100 were withdrawn.

On top of the 500 applications still being dealt with by local authorities, a further 361 applications were reported as incomplete, the EU study shows.

The question of the number of Britons living in France had long been in doubt, as – unlike many EU countries – France does not require EU nationals to register for residency. Most estimates had put the figure at around 200,000 people.

The figure of 165,000 relates to adult Brits who were living in France before December 31st 2020 – it does not include under 18s, people who moved after the Brexit deadline, second-home owners or people who have dual nationality with an EU country (eg France or Ireland) and therefore do not require a residency card.

It is still possible to apply for a post-Brexit residency card, if necessary. Children, for example, who were not required to apply first time around will have to when they reach 18.

France operated a two-stage deadline for Brexit residency – all applications had to made made by the end of September 2021 and since January 1st 2022, Brits who were living in France before December 31st 2020 are required to have a carte de séjour residency card.