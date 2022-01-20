France opens up Covid vaccine booster shots to children

Covid-19 vaccines

France opens up Covid vaccine booster shots to children
French teenagers can now get a Covid vaccine booster. Photo: Eliot Blondet/AFP
France has announced that its Covid vaccine booster shot programme will be extended to under 18s from Monday.

Announcing a package of measures including the introduction of a vaccine pass, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that Covid vaccine boosters will be extended to under 18s. 

Booster shots of the Covid vaccine have been open to all adults in France since late November, but from Monday, January 24th, children aged between 12 and 17 will also be eligible.

However, under 18s will not be required to have a booster in order to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ – for adults getting a booster when eligible is a requirement in order to keep the ‘fully vaccinated’ status on the country’s health pass.

Under 18s do not need to wait for an appointment, and they or their parents can book an appointment at a pharmacy, GP or vaccine centre from Monday.

Teenagers have been eligible for a Covid vaccination since the summer and over 12s need a health pass in order to access venues like cinemas, leisure centres and cafés.

Children aged between 5 and 11 are eligible for first and second doses of the vaccine only.

