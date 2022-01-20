French PM to give press conference on lifting Covid restrictions

Castex will be joined by health minister Olivier Véran for the conference, which is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

It comes after a meeting of the Health Defence Council, chaired by Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the latest health situation.

After the meeting, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said: “A precise timetable will be presented at 7pm” regarding the lifting of restrictions.

He added: “The arrival of the vaccine pass will certainly allow for the alleviation of some measures that remain in force today.”

French MPs have passed a bill that allows the health pass to be converted into a vaccine pass – meaning that proof of vaccination will be required to enter a range of venues including sports grounds, gyms, leisure centres, bars, cafés, restaurants, tourist sites, cinemas, theatres and long-distance public transport.

An exact date for the introduction of the vaccine pass has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be before the end of January.

Case numbers in France remain extremely high, with more than 400,000 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

However the case numbers don’t seem to be translating into exceptionally high numbers of patients in hospitals and intensive care units, although these numbers are rising and hospitals are under pressure.

