French PM to give press conference on lifting Covid restrictions

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 rulesPolitics

Share this article
French prime minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Véran
French prime minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Véran. Photo: Stephane du Sakatin/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to give a press conference on Thursday evening, where he will lay out a timetable for lifting Covid restrictions.

Castex will be joined by health minister Olivier Véran for the conference, which is scheduled to begin at 7pm. 

It comes after a meeting of the Health Defence Council, chaired by Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the latest health situation.

After the meeting, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said: “A precise timetable will be presented at 7pm” regarding the lifting of restrictions.

He added: “The arrival of the vaccine pass will certainly allow for the alleviation of some measures that remain in force today.”

READ ALSO What to expect from the timetable to lift French Covid restrictions

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

French MPs have passed a bill that allows the health pass to be converted into a vaccine pass – meaning that proof of vaccination will be required to enter a range of venues including sports grounds, gyms, leisure centres, bars, cafés, restaurants, tourist sites, cinemas, theatres and long-distance public transport.

An exact date for the introduction of the vaccine pass has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be before the end of January.

Case numbers in France remain extremely high, with more than 400,000 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

However the case numbers don’t seem to be translating into exceptionally high numbers of patients in hospitals and intensive care units, although these numbers are rising and hospitals are under pressure.

This story will be updated live from 7pm

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

What to expect as France to announce timetable to lift Covid restrictions

What to expect as France to announce timetable to lift Covid restrictions

Paris Agriculture show returns for 2022 event

Paris Agriculture show returns for 2022 event

Macron calls to add abortion and climate protection to EU Charter

Macron calls to add abortion and climate protection to EU Charter

EXPLAINED: What links French teachers’ Covid strike with Ibiza

EXPLAINED: What links French teachers’ Covid strike with Ibiza

Paris presents ‘manifesto of beauty’ to spruce up French capital

Paris presents ‘manifesto of beauty’ to spruce up French capital

French far-right candidate Zemmour convicted of hate speech again

French far-right candidate Zemmour convicted of hate speech again

Paris reintroduces rules for masks in crowded outdoor areas

Paris reintroduces rules for masks in crowded outdoor areas

French government: All athletes must be vaccinated to compete in France

French government: All athletes must be vaccinated to compete in France

More news

What to expect as France to announce timetable to lift Covid restrictions

What to expect as France to announce timetable to lift Covid restrictions

Paris Agriculture show returns for 2022 event

Paris Agriculture show returns for 2022 event

Macron calls to add abortion and climate protection to EU Charter

Macron calls to add abortion and climate protection to EU Charter

EXPLAINED: What links French teachers’ Covid strike with Ibiza

EXPLAINED: What links French teachers’ Covid strike with Ibiza

Paris presents ‘manifesto of beauty’ to spruce up French capital

French far-right candidate Zemmour convicted of hate speech again

Paris reintroduces rules for masks in crowded outdoor areas

French government: All athletes must be vaccinated to compete in France