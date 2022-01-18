Reader question: How can I add a non-EU booster shot to my French health pass?

<p><strong>Question: I'm Canadian and travelled to France over the summer, when I got a French health pass. I've since had my booster back in Canada but I can't seem to add the booster shot to the French health pass, which means it will shortly deactivate. How do I keep the pass up to date?</strong></p><p>France's health pass - shortly to become a vaccine pass - works with vaccination certificates from any EU or Schengen zone country, or the UK.</p><p>However those who were vaccinated outside of Europe must convert their vaccination certificates to an EU-compatible code in order to use the French pass.</p><p>The system for how to do this has changed several times since health passes were introduced over the summer, and now requires a trip to a pharmacy in France - click <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20211104/latest-how-visitors-from-outside-the-eu-can-access-the-french-health-pass/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>HERE</strong></a> for the full details.</p><p>However there is a new wrinkle - booster shots are now required in order to keep the health pass activated and there is a timetable for deactivating the passes of people who are eligible for a booster shot but don't get one - <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20220104/when-will-my-french-health-pass-deactivate/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">click here for the full schedule</a>.</p><p>If you got your booster shot in France, the EU, Schengen zone or UK then adding the booster shot to the health pass is easy - just scan in the code on the certificate.</p><p>If, however, your booster was received in a non-EU country, you will need to take the booster shot certificate to a French pharmacy in order the get the QR code needed to upload it to the app.</p><p>If your pass deactivates before you can get back to France this is not a problem, simply uploading the new certificate code will reactivate it.</p><p>But how do you get into France in order to visit the pharmacy and get the code if your pass has already expired?</p><p>This is important - the booster shot requirement refers only to the domestic French health pass that you use to get into bars, cafés etc.</p><p>In order to enter the country no booster is currently required. You need only to show proof of two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).</p><p>At the border you can show your home country's vaccination certificate (eg the Canadian certificate), there is no requirement to have the French QR code.</p><p>Once you're in France, you then head to the pharmacy to get the code to give you access to France's excellent restaurants, cafés and cultural venues. </p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
